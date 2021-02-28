5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Big update on WWE Champion at WrestleMania 37, Popular star being pushed to lose to Roman Reigns in March?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're on the road to WrestleMania, with a little over a month to go until the Show of Shows.

There's one more WWE PPV - Fastlane - left, and the television programming is currently focused on that. A lot of the rumors will be WrestleMania 37-centric, but we'll also go into the biggest shock of the wrestling world this past week - Paul Wight fka The Big Show's departure from WWE and signing with AEW.

There's a lot to get into, so let's start with the WWE title match at WrestleMania 37:

#5. Hope is true: Who the WWE Champion could be heading into WrestleMania 37

MVP and Bobby Lashley came to collect their due on RAW

Bobby Lashley may have lost the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021, but he took a step up to the WWE Championship picture. He was in the WWE title picture in the early stages of Drew McIntyre's first title reign last year, but this year, he looks like a legitimate contender.

Almost all of 2020 was spent getting Lashley back on track, and many believe that this is his best run in WWE to date. It's hard to argue against the fact, especially since he is a favorite to walk into WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion.

Last week on RAW, MVP and Bobby Lashley came to collect their due from The Miz. It was MVP who plotted to help The Miz win the WWE title at Elimination Chamber, and Bobby Lashley executed it - helping The A-Lister win his first WWE Championship in 10 years.

According to WrestleVotes, the rumblings about the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37 have been that Bobby Lashley will be involved, while The Miz will not.

Advertisement

It’s that time of year- LOTS of misinformation b/w sources, which happens around WM. However, from source:



WWE Title match- The Miz is

not scheduled to be involved.



As of now, Bobby Lashley IS. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 22, 2021

We hope this is true because Bobby Lashley deserves to have a WWE title run at least once in his career. While he's in great physical shape, the length of his tenure in WWE isn't guaranteed.

He's also ready for a big WWE title spot at WrestleMania, whether it's against Drew McIntyre or Brock Lesnar. Fans and Lashley himself will certainly hope for the latter, especially since that's the reason he returned to WWE in the first place.

Dave Meltzer of WON additionally stated that The Miz feels like a transitional Champion and that WWE is doing everything possible to make it seem like Bobby Lashley will destroy The Miz. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.