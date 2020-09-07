5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Possible Vince McMahon-Fiend storyline revealed, WWE rejected an epic SummerSlam plan for Dominik Mysterio

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE and wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're not going to have a heavy introduction, so let's jump right into some of the most interesting rumors of the week.

#5. Hope is true: WWE planning a possible Vince McMahon-Fiend storyline?

The opening of WWE ThunderDome

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is now without the WWE Universal title again after having a mere seven-day reign with the Championship. The storyline direction for him now appears to be a potential face turn and an inevitable alliance with Alexa Bliss - who has had a drastic character change over the last month that continues to be emphasized on every week.

Wade Keller and Tyler Sage of PWTorch discussed the interesting and unique segment that WWE ThunderDome opened with - featuring Vince McMahon and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

They discussed the subtle storytelling and how it could have a deeper meaning than what we first saw.

''If you want to go a deep storytelling way, then there is the segment where they are staring each other and McMahon moves to the left and the right, creating a mirror image of the two and with Vince disappearing the same way that the Fiend does, as The Fiend is some sort of a manifestation of Vince McMahon. How he changes people and makes them bitter and angry.''

There was talk over how it could lead to a deeper storyline between them. The other alternative seems to be that there wasn't as much meaning and that it was simply to establish Vince McMahon as a fearless man.

We hope the former is true because it would be great for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to have a storyline with Vince McMahon. Any time a Superstar that feuds against Vince McMahon, it means that the Chairman of WWE wants to personally ensure that they get elevated.

After a week-long title reign, Bray Wyatt deserves it.