5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE's incredible long-term plan for Roman Reigns revealed, 2 RAW Superstars' careers in jeopardy?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. We're a week removed from WWE Clash of Champions, so let's jump right into the big scoops of the week!

#5. Hope is true: WWE's long-term plans for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown, September 11th

Roman Reigns' heel turn is a decision that fans have wanted WWE to make for over five years now. While many WWE fans would argue that it would have been better in 2015, sometimes it's better late than never.

Many fans were a bit surprised at WWE's decision to bring back Roman Reigns as a heel, and from the look of things, his character and dynamic with Paul Heyman is going to see a big change on a personal level for him.

The argument that fans made five years ago was that if WWE decided to turn Roman Reigns heel while he was getting booed, it could lead to him developing a more authentic personality that would eventually get him cheered - similar to The Rock's path.

According to WrestlingNews.co, that's exactly what WWE is aiming for now. A Roman Reigns heel turn is reportedly set to lead to a long-term story that will eventually result in him turning babyface. Sportskeeda's Vatsal Rathod wrote:

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the idea behind Roman Reigns' return as a heel was that fans would cheer him as a heel and he would eventually turn into a babyface. It will be interesting to see how that plays off since this heel version has been doing wonders for Reigns so far.

We hope this is true because it would lead to a more organic way of building Roman Reigns as a top babyface. By the time the crowds return, we'll have witnessed a good deal of character progression, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him become the big box office draw that WWE has always wanted him to be.