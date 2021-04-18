5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE wants Roman Reigns to beat 3 more legends, Released Superstar was originally supposed to be the "next Goldberg"

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're now a week removed from WrestleMania 37, and while WWE hasn't gotten off to a promising start like they usually do, things can always pick up.

This week's edition focuses on various rumors from the past week, including the new set of WWE releases (that hopefully won't become an annual tradition on April 15th), WrestleMania this past week, as well as the plans ahead of Superstars getting pushed, and more.

#5. Hope is true: WWE planning three blockbuster matches for Roman Reign

A triumphant Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Roman Reigns walked out of WrestleMania with the Universal Championship intact. He defeated two bonafide legends in Edge and Daniel Bryan - pinning them both to retain his Title.

It was a good decision in the eyes of many WWE fans, as Roman Reigns has largely been the best Superstar in WWE since his return at SummerSlam 2021. There were a lot of fans who thought Edge would walk out of WrestleMania with his 11th World Championship after all these years away from WWE.

That wasn't the case, and WWE sent out a strong message by having Roman Reigns retain the Universal Championship. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE is planning three big money matches for Roman Reigns in the future:

"They are playing the long game. The three biggest money matches they believe they have are all with Reigns, with Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Brock Lesnar. You don’t have to have Reigns always win and those matches would still draw if he lost now and won it back later."

When asked why Daniel Bryan or Edge weren't chosen to win, Meltzer explained:

"But Bryan is not their pick as champion now, and while Edge would have made for a better story on the day, he’d have to lose it back, and by the result, you can see they made the decision that they’d rather protect Reigns for the money matches than give fans a happy ending for night two."

We hope this is true because it's a more rational long-term decision. As great as Daniel Bryan and Edge are, Roman Reigns seems to be the right choice to go with, especially since he's currently enjoying the best run of his WWE career.

Even though Roman Reigns has already faced and defeated Brock Lesnar and John Cena, they can be redone in a much better way now that The Tribal Chief is a heel.

