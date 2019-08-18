5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Backstage incident at SummerSlam weekend, Reigns' WWE future revealed

Roman Reigns (left); Paul Heyman & Goldberg (right)

We're off the heels of an extremely hot SummerSlam PPV and we now seem to have an idea going forward about the direction post-Summer. It's been just about a week since the biggest party of the summer ended and naturally, there's quite a bit of excitement with regards to what lies in the future.

Perhaps the biggest announcement from a programming perspective is the fact that WWE is bringing back King of The Ring after 5 years - with the competitors all being exciting, young, full-time Superstars and the matches in the announced brackets being quite exciting as well.

With regards to WWE programming, we are now in the build to Clash of Champions, while All Elite Wrestling starts gearing up for ALL OUT - less than two weeks from now. It's certainly going to be interesting to see how it all plays out and whether ALL OUT's expected success will bring the fire out of WWE.

Either way, let's look at the rumours this week and tell you which are the ones we hope are true and those we hope aren't!

#5. We hope is true: Jon Moxley's NJPW contract status

Jon Moxley - IWGP United States Champion

There has been some confusion with regards to Jon Moxley and NJPW. There has also reportedly been some tension between AEW (who he's contracted to) and NJPW as well, who he has a different type of contract with.

It's not known what the relationship between the two companies is like now, but Sports Illustrated reported that Jon Moxley's contract runs until January 4th - i.e, Wrestle Kingdom 14.

We hope this is true because Moxley has been doing fantastic at NJPW and deserves to have a bit of a part-time run once AEW programming starts. He should be able to defend the United States Title at the Tokyo Dome.

