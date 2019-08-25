5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Surprising update on Vince McMahon's retirement, WWE making controversial change to SmackDown?

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon E

Welcome to this week's edition of "5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't". It's been a really interesting week for WWE from and both main roster shows delivered big from a quality perspective.

Interestingly enough, Vince McMahon was absent from both RAW and SmackDown tapings due to some XFL announcements. The usual names were in charge and it resulted in two very interesting shows. However, that's not the most intriguing thing you'll read about Vince McMahon in this article.

So we're officially two weeks removed from WWE SummerSlam 2019 and it has been quite a good month for the product as a whole, even if storyline directions aren't progressing as fast as people might hope.

As for the other side, AEW has less than a week to build for their second PPV - ALL OUT. They suffered a huge blow as Jon Moxley pulled out due to an elbow injury, but Kenny Omega will now be facing PAC fka Neville at the PPV's co-main event.

Here are the rumours from the week that we hope are true and those we hope aren't!

#5. Hope is true: CM Punk's agent pitched an idea to work with WWE for FOX

Could he return in a non-wrestling capacity

It's no secret that CM Punk has no desire to get back in the squared circle again. Apart from just disdain with how things ended in WWE, he claimed to have lost all his passion for pro wrestling.

With that said, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that CM Punk's agents pitched an idea for him to co-host a WWE talk show alongside Renee Young when the FOX deal begins.

There has been rampant speculation of WWE having a talk show on FS1 and though the idea seems absolutely unrealistic, it would be a big twist if this was the capacity that Punk returned.

