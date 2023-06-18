5 WWE Legends who may retire in less than a year

WWE's current roster includes some of the very best the industry has to offer. On RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, you can find incredible superstars of all ages and in different stages of their careers. There are young up-and-coming stars such as Austin Theory, as well as more established stars with years of experience who help the new generation of talent become the superstars of the future.

Modern-day pro wrestling is constantly evolving, and with that said, the older stars may find it a little more difficult to fit in. With that in mind, it could be time for some of the more seasoned WWE Superstars to step aside, and let the new generation shine.

However, there are still some superstars, such as Rey Mysterio, who can compete at the highest level and appear to have plenty of fuel left in the tank. But then again, what do they have left to prove?

Today we take a look at several legends who could retire in the near future. Here is our list of 5 WWE Legends who could retire in less than a year.

#5 - Inaugural AEW Champion Chris Jericho

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho

While he's currently on the AEW roster, Chris Jericho is undoubtedly a bonafide WWE legend. During his time with the company, Jericho won nearly every title possible, becoming a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion.

Since joining AEW, Chris Jericho has arguably been one of the cornerstones of the company's massive success. Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion and has remained a top star on the roster ever since.

The Lionheart has been successful everywhere he has been. From ECW to WCW, to WWE and AEW he has been at the top of the industry for decades. He has also helped launch careers and help young stars, such as Sammy Guevara, get themselves in a position to accelerate their careers to the main event level.

At 52 years old, Jericho has nothing left to prove and with the AEW roster continuing to grow with younger stars, Chris might decide it's time to step aside and let the youth have their time while he enjoys the fruits of his labor.

#4 - WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio

They say that dynamite comes in small packages, which is certainly the case with our number 4 legend - Rey Mysterio. Standing only 5'6", Mysterio has defied the odds and risen to the pinnacle of professional wrestling, in an industry dominated by big men.

Mysterio got his break into professional wrestling at the ripe old age of 14. After being trained by his legendary uncle Rey Misterio Sr., Rey set out to conquer the wrestling world in his own way, overcoming all obstacles in his path en route to becoming a Hall of Famer.

Today, Rey is still competing at the highest level, even at 48 years old. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars of all time and as he continues to thrive today, fans must be wondering how much more does he have in him?

With his son, Dominik, on the verge of breaking out as a potential top WWE Superstar, Rey can ride off into the sunset knowing his legacy is intact and the Mysterio name will continue on with Dominik.

#3 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge

The Rated-R Superstar Edge

At 49 years young, The Rated-R Superstar Edge is still a main event caliber superstar and has reignited his career over the past couple of years, to the delight of Edge-heads worldwide.

In 1996 Edge made his WWE debut, with a salary of $200 per week. Needless to say, the former world champion has come a long way since that humble beginning. Since returning just a couple of years ago from his first retirement, Edge has proved he's still capable of competing at the highest level.

Edge has a list of accolades a mile long, including a 2012 induction into the Hall of Fame. It's also worth noting that his wife, Beth Phoenix was inducted in 2017 as well. Edge is Grand Slam Champion, as well as a Triple Crown Champion.

He is an 11-time world champion in WWE. At this point, there's nothing left for the Hall of Famer to prove. Fans shouldn't be surprised if they hear that he has prepared himself for life after wrestling.

#2 - 6-Time WCW Champion Sting

The Iconic legend Sting!

As a child, some of my greatest wrestling memories include seeing Sting live in Memphis and in Little Rock, back in the late-1980s. I, along with most other fans of that era, loved watching the flashy, charismatic "surfer" version of Sting as he contended with the likes of Ric Flair, Vader, Barry Windham, and many other legends from Jim Crockett Promotions, NWA, and WCW.

While Sting is currently on the AEW roster, he is undoubtedly qualified to be considered a WWE legend. Despite his time with the sports entertainment giant being short-lived, he still had several memorable moments during his stint with the company. Sting was the headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2016.

Sting recently turned 64 years old and he is still entertaining millions of wrestling fans worldwide with AEW. Sting has recently been involved in a storyline with Chris Jericho, which may or may not lead to a payoff bout in the near future. Regardless of that outcome, father time will likely soon catch up with the 40-year veteran and if he decided to hang up the boots this year, he has accomplished more than most wrestlers would ever dream of.

#1 - 16-Time WWE Champion John Cena

One of the most recognizable wrestlers of all time, John Cena

In 2001, an unknown wrestler known as "The Prototype" made his first appearance inside a ring. Little did we know, that same individual would go on to captivate the entire wrestling world and completely change the landscape as we knew it. This person was John Cena.

Once upon a time, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) was used as the developmental brand for WWE. In 2002, OVW produced the most iconic class in the brand's history, known as "the OVW 4." Included in that class were Batista, Randy Orton, and John Cena.

Throughout his 20-plus-year wrestling career, Cena has achieved everything possible, from main-eventing WrestleMania multiple times, to becoming a 16-time world champion. However, one of his greatest achievements came outside of the ring, his involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

At this phase in Cena's career, he has shifted his focus more toward his acting career, and at 46 years young, John's best days in wrestling are likely behind him. With that in mind, no one would be too surprised to hear the news, if Cena decided to retire from in-ring action.

