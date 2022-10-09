6 Big Takeaways from WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules came to us from the fighting city of Philadelphia, and it certainly left a lot of black and blue marks around the Wells Fargo Center.

After a couple of years where the show wasn't quite as 'extreme' as its name might imply, this event was much more steeped in the tradition of hard-hitting action. There were plenty of weapons to go along with the fisticuffs, harkening back to the glory days of ECW. On this night, Philly was NOT The City of Brotherly Love.

The fast-paced action that we've been witnessing on RAW and SmackDown got turned up just a notch or two for Extreme Rules, and it made the show fly by. WWE has been slowly evolving in the time since Triple H took the creative reigns, and that was really on display at the premium live event.

It was a night full of fire and fury, but most of all, it was a hell of a lot of fun. Here are six big things that stood out from WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#6 - Saturday Night's alright for fighting

In an explosive opening encounter, Imperium faced off against the Brawling Brutes in what can only be described as a dystopian battle for survival. The physical intensity of the contest had fans alternately cheering and wincing. While the impact was appreciated, the image of the pain was sometimes unbearable.

Of course, this bout centers on the two factions' leaders, Sheamus and Gunther. What seemed at once like a throwaway feud has been great for both men's careers. Gunther has been taking the four-time WWE Champion to his limits and showing why many think he's got a huge future ahead of him.

Sheamus was clearly the favorite of the WWE Universe on the night, as he found new life during this angle. The Ol' Irishman gained a measure of revenge here, pinning Giovanni Vinci. This one is far from over, but it was great to see the future Hall of Famer being wildly cheered on to victory.

#5 - THIS is the Ronda Rousey we've been missing

It's almost as if Ronda Rousey is suddenly Rowdy again. After weeks of being forced to play 'Little Miss Sweetheart' with fans, both WWE and Rousey herself knew that it just wasn't working.

She's not a crowd-pleaser, she's a trained, judoka killer. She's a warrior, not a wimp. Letting her be herself again has been a breath of fresh air. It's also been a bit of a comeback in the eyes of the fans as well, who she has battled and insulted in public in the past.

Regardless of what anyone thinks of Rousey, she's a valuable asset for WWE. They might as well get the most productive use they can out of her, and this is it. She forced Liv Morgan to pass out to a submission hold to capture the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

She then berated her fallen foe, fans at ringside, and anyone within shouting distance. It was great and could be the start of Rousey - Version 2.0, a transformation that takes her to the levels she attained once before.

#4 - Give 'em the strap

Doomsday was upon us, as Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bourdeaux came into the arena as the darkest royal couple the WWE Universe has ever seen. But before the Harbinger of Sorrow could assume the throne of his evil empire, he would have to conquer Drew McIntyre with an 8-foot-long leather strap.

The match continued with the ultra-violent theme of the night and kept the adrenaline flowing through the arena. Kross abused McIntyre for most of the match and was especially brutal with the strap. He mercilessly gave the former WWE Champion multiple lashes that will surely be showing for days, or maybe even longer.

The match served its purpose as the up-and-coming contender got the win over McIntyre with assistance from Scarlett. She hit Drew with a shot of pepper spray, allowing Kross to finish things off. It was the right end to this showdown, as McIntyre didn't need the win nearly as much as Kross did. A loss would only kill his momentum, while the victory helps pad his WWE main roster resume.

#3 - Bianca Belair is the most over woman in WWE right now

Belair has gone from a promising prospect to one of the faces of WWE's Women's Division. Her star power comes naturally, and her amazing athleticism borrows itself from her time as a track star at The University of Tennessee.

Bianca Belair is a combination of personality and power. The only thing she needed was to establish herself on the WWE main roster. The EST has received a huge push right from the beginning and she's proven to be worthy of it all.

Belair is by far the brightest young Superstar in the division and will be the face of the franchise long after luminaries like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have moved on.

In a match where many observers thought she might lose her championship to veteran Bayley, Bianca climbed the ladder to pick up victory. She's on an amazing roll right now. It will take a special performer like her to dethrone the champion, and whoever eventually fills her shoes will have a tall task in front of them.

#2 - Finn Balor vs. Edge

This battle has finally come to a head, as the founder of the Judgment Day faction finally got his hands on the man who replaced him. The group has been making the Rated-R Superstar's life miserable, so he decided to take out his vengeance on Finn Balor's hide.

This 'I Quit' match had all the elements of this now long-running storyline. Not only did we see the usual Mysterio drama and interference from Rhea Ripley, Beth Phoenix got involved to save her husband. Eventually, this proved to be a miscalculation, as it came into play later.

When Ripley threatened to harm his wife, Edge had no choice but to say he quit to spare her. It made no difference to Judgment Day, as they left nothing but carnage behind as they departed, victorious.

This angle needs to be wrapped up soon, as it already has more twists and turns than an old country road. It's time to let Edge and Rey Mysterio get some form of payback and then move on to something else. This angle is starting to age quickly.

#1 - Rollins, Riddle, and The Reveal

Matt Riddle finally got a huge win over Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit, and rightfully so. The King of Bros is one of the most popular athletes in the company. Rollins is one of the greatest in-ring performers in the world today. He is known for making his opponents look fantastic in big-time matches, and Extreme Rules proved to be no different.

It would be a stretch to call this a 'star-making' performance for Riddle, it may be easier to label it his biggest win. It was certainly a highlight moment of his time with WWE thus far, and he is surely poised for big things.

As great as this match was, it was quickly an afterthought. What followed is the only thing people will be talking about. The White Rabbit finally revealed himself. After weeks of speculation, Bray Wyatt finally gave us the answer. He has returned in a way that no one ever has in World Wrestling Entertainment. It was a moment in time that will be talked about for years and decades to come.

Not only was this angle clever in the way it was executed, but it also forced fans to stay tuned through weeks of programming. They were hypnotized by the angle, and almost deathly afraid to turn the channel, lest they miss an important clue.

Bray Wyatt has shown over his many incarnations that he's one of the most creative performers in sports entertainment today. His mindset and his ability to convey his message to the fan base are unique in this day and age. Whatever happens next promises to hold our attention, likely just as much as the build-up has.

To top off the evening in such a way was the icing on the cake of a great show and a unique mystery. There's not a lot to complain about when it comes to WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The pace, continuity, and fresh content that is becoming a trademark of Triple H's booking were on full display. If this show was the start of some new chapters in WWE, then they've already written a perfect Extreme opening.

