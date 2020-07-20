6 Potential storylines for AEW following last week's Dynamite (15th July 2020)

The month of July got off to a rough start for AEW with multiple top stars having to isolate themselves due to COVID related concerns. This led to the highly anticipated match between AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and new signing Brian Cage being postponed.

AEW was also on a losing streak in the ratings war against NXT with several stars taking to social media to comment on it as well. However, following a strong performance in the ratings for Wednesday night’s Fight for the Fallen show, AEW seems to have rebounded.

The show itself featured a stacked card featuring matches such as The Lucha Bros vs FTR, a promised promo by Chris Jericho, the reveal regarding Nyla Rose’s new manager and the above mentioned World Title Match.

As a result, AEW was able to once again win the so-called Wednesday Night War toppling NXT and drawing an average viewership of 788,000. Additionally, AEW performed strongly in the 18 – 49 demographic reaching No.5 in the Top 150 original cable telecasts.

The show also featured some strong booking that would give hints as to where AEW Dynamite will be heading creatively in the weeks to follow. One such example was the return of Darby Allin who has been absent following a storyline injury at the hands of Brian Cage.

We may have seen the beginning of this plan come to fruition this week after the conclusion of his match alongside The Young Bucks against The Jurassic Express. With this in mind here are six potential storylines hinted at on this week’s episode and where they might go in the weeks to come.

#6 Jake Hager vs Orange Cassidy

Jake Hager (left) alongside The Inner Circle after Orange Cassidy dumps orange juice on the stable.

Orange Cassidy drew the ire of Le Champion Chris Jericho several weeks back when he interrupted an interview of The Inner Circle by wandering into the shot. This perceived sign of disrespect would then lead to Chris Jericho attacking Cassidy on Dynamite and striking him in the head with a sack full of oranges.

Cassidy would look to seek his revenge on Jericho in the main event of the June 8th edition of AEW Fyter Fest. The match received strong praise on social media with Jericho claiming it to be one of his best matches in AEW.

Cassidy would ultimately lose this match following a strong performance. The up and coming star would get revenge on this week’s show, dosing The Inner Circle with gallons of Orange Juice further enraging the now christened "Demo God".

The issues between Jericho and Cassidy are far from over. However, following a strong match between the two, it would be too soon to have the pair face off again.

Perhaps, Jericho will dispatch his enforcer Jake Hager to deal with Orange Cassidy on his behalf?