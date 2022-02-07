7 current and former WWE Superstars who recently married

Over the past few weeks, some former and current WWE Superstars have tied the knot.

Many current superstars married their significant others in 2021. Seth Rollins, for example, tied the knot with the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch last June. Likewise, a few former superstars also married last year. Rob Van Dam, for instance, tied the knot with Katie Forbes last November.

Several former and current WWE Superstars also got hitched over the past few weeks. A few of them tied the knot with fellow wrestlers. Meanwhile, others married ladies from outside the wrestling business.

Here are seven current and former WWE Superstars who recently married.

#7. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page first met Payge McMahon in 2013. After dating for a few months, the WWE Hall of Famer decided to end the relationship due to the lengthy age gap.

In an interview with I Run Far, McMahon disclosed that Page was intimidated by the 18-year age difference.

"He broke up with me in 2013. I think he was intimidated by the 18-year age difference, and I was traveling the world back then. But we had so much common, even broken backs," She said.

Despite this, the couple reunited in 2019 and dated again for two years before they tied the knot on December 9, 2021.

Page and his daughter, intuitive designer and luxury event planner Brittany Page, were the ones who organized the wedding, which took place at the Dwell Hotel in Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, the ceremony came as a surprise to the bride herself, as the WWE Hall of Famer told her that they were going to a "red and white" Christmas party.

The Hall of Famer's spouse has never worked in the wrestling business. She is currently Director of Partnerships and Special Projects at DDP Yoga. McMahon is also a Yoga, Pilates, and DDPY Instructor. In addition to all this, the 47-year-old describes herself as an adventurer, journalist, and motivator on her Instagram account.

