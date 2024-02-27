7 WWE legends who must be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame

WWE officially introduced its Hall of Fame in 1993, with Andre the Giant being the first to be inducted.

The following two years, the ceremony was held in conjunction with the King of the Ring event in June. Since then, the Hall of Fame Ceremony has been held during WrestleMania weekend and has become one of the most anticipated annual events each year.

Since its inception, nearly 130 legends have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. This includes 13 stars who have been inducted into the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame.

Names like Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, and Snoop Dogg have all taken their rightful place in the Hall of Fame. Now, as we inch closer to this year's ceremony, we take a look at the possible stars who could be inducted. Here is our list of 7 WWE Legends who should be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

#7. Celebrity inductee: 2-time Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper helped bring WWF into the mainstream!

The entire professional wrestling world owes a debt of gratitude to Cyndi Lauper for the contributions she made to the industry, which some fans probably don't even realize.

WWE was propelled into the mainstream in the mid-1980s, thanks in part to Cyndi Lauper. She played a significant role in bringing new eyes to the business due to her involvement at WrestleMania 1.

Lauper was the hottest artist in the world at the time, which led to attention from fans of the pop world.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan escorted Cyndi Lauper to the 1985 Grammy Award Ceremony. Lauper took home multiple awards at this event, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

#6. The Voice of WWE - Michael Cole

Michael Cole has dedicated nearly 3 decades to WWE!

This may be a possible inductee that some fans may not expect, and some might not agree with either. However, when you look at Michael Cole's entire body of work, it's hard to deny that he is worthy of consideration at the very least.

Michael Cole got his start with the company in 1997, thanks to a recommendation from former employee Todd Pettengill. Cole quickly worked his way from backstage interviewer to multiple on-air roles.

He currently works as one of the RAW announcers, as well as the lead announcer. It's also worth noting that Cole is responsible for training prospective new announcers. Michael even has a WrestleMania win from his victory over Jerry Lawler in 2011.

#5. 6-time WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool

The Deadman's better half - Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. There's also another legendary member of 'Taker's household, former Women's Champion Michelle McCool. The couple has been married since 2010 and have two children together.

Michelle McCool got her start after first appearing in the WWE Diva's Search in 2004. Despite not winning the contest, McCool was still signed to a contract. She made her main roster debut in 2006 and became the inaugural Divas Champion in 2008.

Michelle is a four-time champion and was ranked number 1 in the 2010 PWI Female 50. McCool officially retired from in-ring competition in 2011. She revealed on Lillian Garcia's podcast that she walked away because of issues with nagging injuries and to take care of her family.

#4. 2-time WCW World Champion 'The Total Package' Lex Luger

The Narcissist Lex Luger was once one of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

At the height of the Monday Night Wars, there was a handful of major stars who moved the needle for both WWE and WCW. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hollywood Hogan, D-Generation X, and 'The Total Package' Lex Luger were just a few of the main superstars who went to battle every week at a time when professional wrestling was at its very best.

After establishing himself as one of WCW's best stars, Lex Luger signed with WWE in 1993, where he went from being known as 'The Narcissist' to an eventual run as an American hero type of figure.

The company spared no expense when they sent Luger on the Lex Express Tour across the country. Lex became one of the top babyfaces in the world at the time, which culminated with a title match at WrestleMania 10.

#3. 3-time WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition

Ax and Smash created one of the most destructive tag teams in WWE history.

In the mid-1980s, professional wrestling started an ascent that would be the catalyst for the biggest explosion in popularity the industry has ever known. During that time, tag team wrestling became bigger than ever, thanks in part to duos such as Ax and Smash of Demolition.

During the pinnacle of WWF's Golden Era, Demolition became one of the world's most feared and dominant tag teams. Starting at WrestleMania 4, Ax and Smash went on a three-year 'Mania undefeated streak.

Demolition took down the likes of Strike Force, Powers of Pain, and The Colossal Connection en route to becoming three-time WWF Tag Team Champions.

#2. 6-time WWE Champion Batista

The Animal Batista has earned his place in the WWE Hall of Fame!

The year 2000 is arguably the most legendary class of signees. Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin, John Cena, and 'The Animal' Batista are just a few of the names who started their developmental journey with the company in 2000.

When Batista made his main roster debut in 2003, he joined one of the most elite factions of all time. Alongside Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Triple H, Evolution dominated the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The Animal would eventually go on to singles stardom, becoming a six-time WWE Champion before moving on to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Batista has starred in multiple box office blockbusters such as The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

#1. 3-time WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

The late Bray Wyatt created a legacy way ahead of his time.

2023 will forever be remembered as one of the most tragic years in professional wrestling history.

While the world mourned the loss of hardcore legend Terry Funk, one day later, the WWE Universe was stunned at the news that Bray Wyatt had also passed away. Bray was only 36 years old at the time of his passing.

With all the recent talk of The Bloodline and which wrestling families are among the greatest, the Windham/Rotunda Family is another legendary family that should be remembered as one of the premier names in wrestling history.

Bray Wyatt followed in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, and his legendary father Mike Rotunda.

While Wyatt was taken from the world too soon, his short time on earth was full of incredible moments both in and out of the ring. Bray was one of the most creative minds the business has ever known, and according to many of his colleagues, he was one of the most beloved superstars behind the scenes as well.

We will never know what more Bray could have accomplished, but he delivered many iconic moments and gave fans a plethora of memories during his nearly 15-year WWE run.