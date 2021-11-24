Survivor Series 2021: Best looks of the night

Survivor Series 2021 was another night in the battle for brand supremacy in WWE. We got to see champions against champions, 25 years of The Rock and the women yet again being the best thing on the card.

We are here to discuss the best looks of the night, and which brand won the war for the most incredible looks. It was hard to keep it to just 10, as everyone showed out for the last of the big four pay-per-views of the year. Let us know in the comments who wore your favorite look of the night.

#10 Damian Priest gets points for his gear but not his team

Damian Priest didn't compromise on his aesthetic at all at this year's Survivor Series. He went for a gray, silver and black look including a ring jacket, tights and kickpads. keeping with his rockstar look, his tights included studs, straps and leather.

#9 Liv Morgan was a lady in red at Survivor Series

Liv Morgan came out in all red representing her new brand, Monday Night RAW. Morgan has always been the wild child of the Riott Squad and she has continued to have this vibe going into her singles career. Her red leather look is complimented by black accents and her iconic eye motif.

On closer inspection, you will notice her choker is black and red while a small diamond can be seen under one of the eyes. This is a clear connection to another smart but also insane blond woman, Harley Quinn.

