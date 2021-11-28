Grading the stars that have debuted in NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 completely revamped the NXT brand as fans have come to know it. Instead of masterful clinics between the ropes, the new reboot has instead focused on a wide array of performers.

The reboot has focused more on the quantity of stars and matches over quality due to most of the new faces having limited experience in the ring. TakeOver matches usually always deliver. With the new format, however, we may see six or seven matches instead of five classics.

While heavily featured, both Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin had matches before the NXT 2.0 reboot. The same goes for Grayson Waller, Cora Jade, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, and Odyssey Jones.

Since Brooks Jensen teams up with Briggs, it's hard to grade him on his own. For that reason, he is not included here. A few stars like Malik Blade, Ru Feng, and Erica Yan have also appeared but have been used as enhancement talents.

So how have the faces that have debuted during the reboot done so far? Here are grades for some of the new performers that have debuted in NXT 2.0.

#6. Performers like Harland, Dante Chen, and Lash Legend have had limited showings in NXT 2.0.

Harland, also known as Parker Boudreaux, was one of the most praised signings in NXT history. He was compared to Brock Lesnar because of his look and size. Paul Heyman even said he could be the next Lesnar.

Early reports claimed that he was still a way off from being ready for the ring. Boudreaux would have been a part of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament if he had been ready.

While he has shown up a few times during the reboot, he hasn't had an official match. Instead, he's being paired with indie veteran Joe Gacy. Harland's look completely changed in NXT as he is now completely bald. He has potential, but his grade is for the work he has done to this point.

Lash Legend also hasn't had a match in the reboot. Instead, she hosts a talk show called "Lashing Out". It has traditionally been a pre-taped talk show with canned laughter.

In the kindest of terms, it's clear that she is trying hard to get it to work. It's just not something that is needed in NXT 2.0. Her delivery needs work as does the material she is given during her segments. Get her in the ring and see if she can back up her gossipy words.

Dante Chen had one match and it was a quick one. He has physical potential but we haven't seen enough of him. WWE likely wants to push him due to being the first-ever star from Singapore.

Grade for Harland: C+; Grade for Lash Legend: C; Grade for Dante Chen: C

