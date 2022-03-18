Seth Rollins surprises Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer during special interview

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sent his blessing to Indian international cricketer Venkatesh Iyer. The Indian cricket sensation is preparing for the Indian Premier League 2022.

As part of the latest IPL mega auction, the Kolkata Knight Riders retained Iyer. He's gearing up for his second IPL season after making his debut in the second phase of the 2021 IPL.

During an interview on WWE Now India, Iyer revealed he's a big fan of Seth Rollins. The Kolkata Knight Riders' star player was all praise regarding his favorite WWE Superstar.

Before the conclusion of the interview, Rollins surprised Iyer as the RAW Superstar sent his good wishes.

Watch Venkatesh Iyer's full interview with WWE Now India below:

Kevin Owens recently spoke about Seth Rollins not having a WrestleMania match yet

In this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Kevin Owens spoke about his matchup with Seth Rollins from this week's RAW. The former Universal Champion said it was unfortunate he had to face Rollins to fight for a place on the WrestleMania card:

"I wish what happened on Monday hadn't happened...I understand where he's coming from, and he's right. WrestleMania needs Seth Rollins. There's no doubt about it. Hopefully, it's not to late for him to carve his way there. I really wish that hadn't happened between us. I have to reach out to him and see what's going on. It's very unfortunate, but the important part is I retained my right to have the KO Show with Stone Cold at WrestleMania. That's really all that matters." (from 50:34 onwards)

You can watch the full episode of WWE The Bump here:

After the loss on RAW, Seth Rollins lost his opportunity to sit down and interact with Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. However, there are rumors about Rollins possibly facing the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

