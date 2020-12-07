6 pro-wrestling free agents' potential next destinations

As things stand in pro-wrestling, there are some big names that are still free agents. The likes of Brock Lesnar and Tessa Blanchard are not currently signed to big promotions as of this writing.

Lesnar could feasibly sign with All Elite Wrestling, but he will likely ink another short-term deal with WWE once fans return to shows. There are also some names that are due to become pro-wrestling free agents at the end of 2020.

Most of the time, pro-wrestling promotions like IMPACT, AEW, or WWE add a few stars to their respective rosters in the new year. If stars ink multi-year deals, it gives those companies the ability to grow new stars and have storylines play out.

All of the Undead Realm angles with Rosemary over the years are a good example. Su Yung may have "died", but she re-signed with IMPACT and was born anew.

One of the bigger names in Major League Wrestling, Davey Boy Smith Jr., left the company on December 3rd. His departure will obviously hurt MLW, but it will also open things up for another star to rise up the ranks.

While Smith Jr. is the key MLW name to become a free agent, there are several other big names in pro-wrestling that will surely make an impact in their new homes.

But where will they sign in 2021? Let's take a look at where these current and upcoming pro-wrestling free agents could end up.

#6 Pro-wrestling free agent Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Advertisement

The son of the British Bulldog started out his pro-wrestling career in the Hart Dynasty, alongside Natalya and Tyson Kidd. The latter is currently retired due to a serious injury, while Nattie is still kicking around the women's division in WWE.

Since leaving WWE over 10 years ago, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has competed for independent promotions throughout the United States. He's also competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, and Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan.

Earlier this year, he appeared on an episode of WWE's The Bump alongside Nattie and Kidd. He was also recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and said a return to WWE "is very possible." It might have been a way to keep his options open, while it also keeps fans guessing.

With the Hart Family still very much represented in WWE, it could be similar to Drew McIntyre returning to WWE after improving his stock on the independent scene.

AEW also has an interest, as they should, as pro-wrestlers standing 6' 5" don't grow on trees. IMPACT could also very well be in play, and he would instantly slot into their main event scene.

Prediction: Davey Boy Smith Jr. signs with AEW