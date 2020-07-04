WWE Rumor Roundup - Top RAW Superstar reportedly set to retire, Vince McMahon rejected Becky Lynch's plan and more - July 3rd 2020

There are people backstage in WWE who want Vince McMahon to sign a popular wrestler.

Triple H is also reportedly going to be involved in the planning of an upcoming cinematic match.

Becky Lynch and Vince McMahon.

It's that time of the day again when we list the biggest rumors being talked about in the WWE. It's been a happening day as always, and we've picked out five of the most newsworthy stories for today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

The biggest of the lot, inarguably, is a report regarding a top RAW Superstar leaving WWE and possibly retiring soon.

Vince McMahon also reportedly 'soured' on a Superstar and had taken the star off WWE TV. There are also people in the company who are reportedly 'chewing Vince McMahon's ear off' with regards to signing one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling.

What happens if Brock Lesnar isn't able to show up at SummerSlam? There is speculation on a potential backup plan for the main event of the biggest PPV of the summer.

More backstage details about the upcoming Wyatt Swamp Fight have also been revealed.

#5. Backstage news on Kairi Sane leaving WWE and retiring soon

Kairi Sane has not been featured on RAW since suffering a cut on her forehead in her last match against Nia Jax.

Dave Meltzer has now revealed a few critical backstage details on Sane's WWE status and future in the company.

It was reported that Kairi Sane would be returning to Japan to be with her husband. WWE knew about the plan since May.

It was additionally reported that Kairi Sane has been cleared to return to action and she is listed to be a part of the latest RAW tapings. Sane has also been advertised to appear on the next episode of RAW.

Meltzer noted that before injuring herself, the plan was to book a career-ending injury angle for Kairi Sane. The Superstar who was planned to end Sane's career would then go on to face Asuka at SummerSlam. It was noted that Nia Jax was not the Superstar that WWE had in mind for the role, and it could have been either Shayna Baszler or Charlotte Flair. Meltzer did not confirm the name of the Superstar.

There is also a possibility that the career-ending plan may have been nixed following Paul Heyman's removal from the Executive Director's role.

The idea talked about backstage, however, was for Sane to leave WWE at the end of her contract. The plan was for her to reportedly wrestle for a year in Japan before announcing her retirement.

WWE has refrained from mentioning her name on WWE TV. The company didn't even want to harp about her injury on TV.

As things stand, Sane could be on her way out of the WWE, and the 31-year-old Superstar's in-ring career could also come to an end soon.

