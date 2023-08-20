Sheamus and 4 other WWE Superstars who could retire Edge

During the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Hall of Famer Edge defeated Sheamus in the main event of what he called his "last match on his contract."

With that said, it's highly unlikely that a quickly thrown-together match on SmackDown will be the final time we see The Rated-R Superstar in the ring. Someone of his stature deserves a better send-off than that.

The Canadian star began his WWE career in 1996. He was primarily known early on as a tag team specialist. Edge and Christian had an incredible run together, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship seven times. The Rated-R Superstar also partnered with numerous other stars, such as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Gangrel with The Brood, and even Hulk Hogan at one point.

In 2011, Edge delivered an emotional retirement speech during an episode of RAW. He made it clear that his nagging issues from previous neck injuries had jeopardized his career if he continued to wrestle.

Edge returned in 2020 at The Royal Rumble and hand an amazing second run with promotion, but it appears his career is nearing an end. The question remains - who will face the Hall of Famer in his final bout?

Here is our list of five WWE Superstars who could retire Edge in 2023.

#5. Inaugural WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor

The Judgment Day member Finn Balor

Before signing with the company, Finn Balor was already a well-known global megastar. When he signed with WWE in 2014, this was considered a huge win for the promotion, especially with NXT being in the early stages of rebranding. Balor joined the developmental brand and made an immediate impact, winning the NXT Championship at the Beast in the East event in 2015.

The following year, Balor was drafted to RAW and was instantly shot to the top of the roster. Finn defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion.

Since arriving on the main roster, Finn Balor has been one of the most dominant performers.

In early 2022 Edge created a new stable known as The Judgment Day. Eventually, the Hall of Famer welcomed Finn Balor into the faction, only to be betrayed and have his stable taken over by Balor.

Since then, Edge and Balor had a long rivalry that seemingly ended at WrestleMania 39 inside the Hell in a Cell. But it seems there is still some unfinished business between the two superstars, as Prince suffered an injury during the match, which ultimately led to The Ultimate Opportunist taking advantage and getting the victory over the former NJPW star.

The former Universal Champion would be an ideal candidate to send The Rated-R Superstar off with a bang if a storyline leads to his retirement.

#4. Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt should be returning soon!

When Bray Wyatt returned at the conclusion of the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, fans were excited at the idea of The Eater of Worlds being back in action.

Wyatt not only had an intriguing storyline underway with Uncle Howdy, but he also had a brief feud with LA Knight that appeared to be catching steam. Unfortunately, Bray suffered an injury that took him back out of action once again.

Bray Wyatt is an elite storyteller, and it's evident that he can provide a significant boost to the roster. However, some believe he is starting to run out of opportunities, and time has not been on his side.

If Bray returns soon, which many believe will happen, he needs to be put into a main event-style story. Having Wyatt send Edge into retirement would be good for both superstars.

#3. 4-time WWE Champion Sheamus

In the main event of the most recent episode of Smackdown, Sheamus lost to Edge in what the Hall of Famer called the final match of his current contract.

The Canadian crowd witnessed a great match between The Celtic Warrior and The Rated-R Superstar. Edge addressed the crowd after the bout, stating this was the last time he would perform at that particular venue.

As previously mentioned, this is probably not the last time we will see Edge in the ring. With that in mind, Sheamus provided a fantastic foe for the Hall of Famer.

Suppose we are looking forward to a proper farewell angle for Edge. In that case, Sheamus could be waiting at the finish line, ready to provide the perfect opponent for The Ultimate Opportunist's official final match as a WWE Superstar.

#2. 16-time WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena and Edge have a lot of history together!

John Cena has shared a ring with Edge on many occasions. The two have had some epic encounters and matches that will be remembered forever.

Some of their best matches include the six-pack challenge at the 2010 Night of Champions event and a long list of bouts on weekly television throughout the years. Needless to say, Edge and Cena have given the WWE Universe a lot to be grateful for.

Similar to Edge, Cena has spent well over two decades with WWE. Although he has spent most of the past few years working on other ventures, John Cena is still regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Cena is a 16-time WWE Champion, and his name on any card carries massive weight. The Leader of Cenation makes rare appearances, which is why returning to help Edge finish his career would be the send-off he deserves.

#1. 14-time WWE Champion The Viper Randy Orton

The Viper and The Rated-R Superstar have been giving fans epic matches for nearly 20 years. Dating back to Orton's younger days with Evolution, Edge has been a thorn in Randy's side ever since. However, the two haven't always been enemies, as shown during their time together as "Rated RKO."

Randy Orton has been out for quite some time now, nursing a back injury he sustained roughly a year ago as of this writing. However, Orton is expected to return very soon, and considering his history with Edge, there is no one better suited to have one final run with that Orton.

Expand Tweet

Orton and Edge have had numerous legendary matches at premium live events throughout the years. Most recently was their 45-minute show stopper at the 2020 Backlash event.

Edge and Orton could have one final angle that would be one for the record books, and it would be fitting to culminate their storied history at an upcoming premium event.

