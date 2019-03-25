WrestleMania 35: 6 matches WWE could announce this week for the PPV

Abhilash Mendhe

We're bound to get these two announcements this week

The Show of Shows is all set to emanate from MetLife Stadium on April 7th. According to Forbes, this could quite possibly be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, with a total of 17 matches on the card.

Although the buildup to Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins for the Universal title has been lackluster at best, thanks to Lesnar's absence, the Raw Women's title triple threat storyline is firing on all cylinders. Becky Lynch has made a point to insult Ronda Rousey whenever and wherever she possibly can.

Rousey is out there breaking kayfabe and threatening to end Becky and Charlotte at WrestleMania. Charlotte has become an afterthought in the process but is capable of holding her own at MetLife Stadium.

With almost half of the card already being announced, let's take a look at 6 WrestleMania matches that WWE could possibly announce this week, as we get closer to The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#6 Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs Nia Jax & Tamina vs The IIconics

These two have a tough road ahead

After what we saw last week on Monday Night Raw, it's almost a lock that we will be seeing a Women's Tag Team Title Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania.

The IIconics defeated Sasha and Bayley on last week's SmackDown Live, while Tamina put down Phoenix as well as the Women's Tag Team Champions on this past week's Raw. All signs are pointing towards these four teams going at it for the gold belts.

Rumors were running around at one point, stating that Trish and Lita would be coming back, but this doesn't seem to be a possibility as of now, as WWE has already put a Hall of Famer in Beth Phoenix into this storyline.

