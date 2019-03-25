×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 6 matches WWE could announce this week for the PPV

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
356   //    25 Mar 2019, 15:12 IST

We're bound to get these two announcements this week
We're bound to get these two announcements this week

The Show of Shows is all set to emanate from MetLife Stadium on April 7th. According to Forbes, this could quite possibly be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, with a total of 17 matches on the card.

Although the buildup to Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins for the Universal title has been lackluster at best, thanks to Lesnar's absence, the Raw Women's title triple threat storyline is firing on all cylinders. Becky Lynch has made a point to insult Ronda Rousey whenever and wherever she possibly can.

Rousey is out there breaking kayfabe and threatening to end Becky and Charlotte at WrestleMania. Charlotte has become an afterthought in the process but is capable of holding her own at MetLife Stadium.

With almost half of the card already being announced, let's take a look at 6 WrestleMania matches that WWE could possibly announce this week, as we get closer to The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Also read: 5 exciting rivalries WrestleMania 35 could give us

#6 Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs Nia Jax & Tamina vs The IIconics

These two have a tough road ahead
These two have a tough road ahead

After what we saw last week on Monday Night Raw, it's almost a lock that we will be seeing a Women's Tag Team Title Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania.

The IIconics defeated Sasha and Bayley on last week's SmackDown Live, while Tamina put down Phoenix as well as the Women's Tag Team Champions on this past week's Raw. All signs are pointing towards these four teams going at it for the gold belts.

Rumors were running around at one point, stating that Trish and Lita would be coming back, but this doesn't seem to be a possibility as of now, as WWE has already put a Hall of Famer in Beth Phoenix into this storyline.

Also read: WWE asks the fans which match should headline Mania


1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WrestleMania 35: 5 WWE matches That Could Bring the House Down 
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars and their rumoured WrestleMania 35 opponents
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 surprising decisions WWE could make on the road to WrestleMania 
RELATED STORY
All the Superstars heading into WrestleMania 35 as Champions, where were they last year?
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected things that can shock everyone at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Kofi Kingston should not win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 biggest Wrestlemania 35 rumours
RELATED STORY
5 Tag teams that should break up after Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: What if Kofi Kingston really isn’t challenging Daniel Bryan?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us