3 superstars who could turn heel and 3 who could turn babyface at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules is just around the corner! The Premium Live Event will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 8.

Multiple exciting matches featuring top superstars like Edge, Drew McIntyre, and Bianca Belair are on the card. Stipulations have been added to spice up the event. However, WWE has a habit of notching the excitement and shock factor by pulling off surprising character changes. The stage of a premium live event helps the superstar who undergoes the transition garner a wider reception from the live audience.

In this list, we will look at three superstars who may turn heel and three who could turn babyface at Extreme Rules 2022.

#3. The White Rabbit gets revealed at WWE Extreme Rules

End of the puzzle?

Many believe that the prolonged mystery of the White Rabbit will finally be unmasked at Extreme Rules. Recent video clues on RAW hinted the same as it has the coordinates to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The first QR code was dropped on September 16, and the next flurry of cryptic tweets went darker with each week. Words like "Patricide" and even the mutilated hogs alongside a wolf indicate a heel superstar behind the enigma. Yet, he or she could make a big impact at Extreme Rules as a villain.

Laying a surprise attack on a top babyface is the most natural way to make a statement on the main roster. The White Rabbit may even cut a cryptic but warning promo to lengthen its revelation.

#3. Shayna Baszler turns babyface by siding with Liv Morgan

The Queen of Spades was involved in a program with Liv Morgan when Ronda Rousey was incarcerated. WWE seems to have dropped that storyline after their clash at Cardiff. Yet, Ronda suggested to Shayna Baszler to injure Liv before her match at Extreme Rules.

Siding with her real-life friend is natural for Baszler. However, WWE could also pull off a shocking face turn for the two-time champion. She could save Liv Morgan out of respect by preventing Ronda Rousey from seriously injuring the SmackDown Women's Champion. The distraction will allow Liv to capitalize and win, leading to a future match between all three superstars.

A face turn could add some variety to the women's division. Shayna Baszler will also get her hard-earned push to the top of the card, something fans have demanded for some time.

#2. Drew McIntyre turns heel after his defeat against Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre have been at odds since the latter's loss at Clash at The Castle. Kross believes McIntyre is incapable of defeating The Tribal Chief, yet he is adamant in his mission to the top. Their differences will be settled in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules.

WWE is expected to push The TollMan by handing the returning superstar a victory at the upcoming event. Kross is being hyped as a ticking timebomb for the downfall of The Head of the Table and that has left fans excited.

However, Drew McIntyre may not recover after his potential defeat to Kross. His dreams of a rematch with Roman Reigns will remain shattered for some time.

Naturally, The Scottish Warrior will snap and turn on his fans. McIntyre may cut a promo that berates the audience and stress that he doesn't need their support. He could even cheap-shot Karrion Kross after their match at Extreme Rules.

#2. Charlotte Flair turns babyface after costing Ronda Rousey the SmackDown Women's Championship

The Nature Girl could make a shocking return

Much of the debate revolving around Liv Morgan is on "how" the champion could retain her title. She is the underdog going into the Extreme Rules Match against Ronda Rousey. While WWE has tried to portray Morgan as "capable of the extreme," fans still don't think she can match The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

WWE cannot afford to curtail Liv Morgan's title reign when the champion is finally connecting with the crowd. The resilience and strategic abilities of the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion have everyone hooked. Thus, they need plans to give Liv an advantage over Ronda Rousey, which seemingly is in action for the upcoming event.

Rumored to return to action at Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair will be a welcome addition to the rivalry. Her potential interference at Extreme Rules could help Liv Morgan retain her championship while also reigniting the rivalry between Ronda Rousey and her. This may eventually lead to The Queen's babyface turn and a triple-threat match in the future.

#1. AJ Styles turns heel and joins The Judgment Day

Much of The Judgment Day's focus is currently on recruiting AJ Styles. He had a deep connection with Finn Balor, dating back from the Bullet Club days, making him a natural option to join the heels. Styles has refused the offer time and again, but may shockingly end up supporting his former partner.

Finn Balor is scheduled to fight Edge in an 'I Quit' Match at Extreme Rules. The leader of the Judgment Day is desperate for a win, having lost multiple times on grand stages. WWE usually puts over current superstars with the help of veterans and Edge may play a similar role at the upcoming event. However, it will be the addition of AJ Styles that turns the tables on the Rated-R Superstar.

The Phenomenal One could interfere in the upcoming mega-match and team with Balor to make Edge quit. His sudden change of heart would be similar to Dominik Mysterio's, who snapped after multiple beatdowns that exposed his vulnerability, and eventually got corrupted by The Judgment Day.

Styles could also avenge his WrestleMania loss against Edge. If such a scenario does play out at Extreme Rules, Judgment Day's cycle of retribution will remain intact.

#1. Seth Rollins hints at a babyface turn, courtesy of Daniel Cormier

A good end to an extreme fight?

One of the most intense rivalries in WWE, Seth Rollins and Riddle will lay it all down in the Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules. WWE may end the feud during its zenith; stretching it till Survivor Series or Crown Jewel will make fans lose interest.

The Original Bro holds the advantage in the marquee match as its rules suit his MMA background and past experience. He had a similar match with Timothy Thatcher back in 2020 with Kurt Angle as guest referee.

However, breaking The Visionary's need for vengeance will need something unique from WWE. This is probably why they chose Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. Acting as a mediator, the UFC veteran could insist that Seth Rollins and Riddle let bygones be bygones and make them shake hands.

It could be the first sign of a face turn for Seth Rollins. WWE may then go along with the program involving Bobby Lashley teased on RAW. A slow transition to the good side for The Visionary will benefit him in the future as he could be a natural opponent to Roman Reigns.

