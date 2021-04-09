WWE News Roundup: Nikki Bella's message to John Cena, Sasha Banks drops WrestleMania spoiler, when will Roman Reigns retire? (April 9, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. Nikki Bella mentioned John Cena during The Bella Twins' Hall of Fame induction speech.

Sasha Banks broke into tears during an interview as she spoke about her upcoming WWE WrestleMania 37 match. Meanwhile, Big E gave his opinion on the one title match with a current AEW star that never happened.

Triple H revealed the names of a few Superstars he wants to face before retirement. Roman Reigns also revealed how long he plans to wrestle before eventually retiring from professional wrestling.

In addition to a few other top stories, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#1 Sasha Banks drops a major spoiler regarding her WWE WrestleMania 37 match

Sasha breaks down crying when talking about this being the first time two African-American women are main eventing WrestleMania. 😭😭



She also said she was calling Bayley all morning the day this was taped and freaking out. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iT4rwvF3DZ — Danny (@dajosc11) April 8, 2021

Sasha Banks broke into tears as she spoke about her upcoming WrestleMania match against Bianca Belair in a recent interview with Token CEO.

Banks also confirmed that she would main-event night one of WrestleMania with Belair:

"WrestleMania, April 10th. We'll be main-eventing and this is another first-time ever for me. This is my first ever singles match on a WrestleMania card which has been a nice dream. But this is the first time ever that two African-American women will be headlining [breaks into tears] a WrestleMania. This is crazy because this is bigger than me. And I think that's what the beautiful thing is."

Advertisement

"Everything I've done in the WWE - not only has it been for me but it's been bigger than me. Because of the impact it has made on so many amazing people over the world of every color and race that chase their dreams so I'm just like over the moon."

The SmackDown Women's Championship will be at stake when Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair go head-to-head against each other at WrestleMania.

Banks is yet to win a match at The Show of Shows, and 2021 marks her first-ever singles contest at WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

#2 Nikki Bella had a special message for John Cena during The Bella Twins' WWE Hall of Fame speech

#WWE Hall of Famer Nikki @BellaTwins had a special message for @JohnCena during her Induction speech. https://t.co/sPNZxbXjty — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

The Bella Twins were recently inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame. The ceremony was delayed last year because of the initial COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the 2020 Hall of Fame recently took place alongside the Class of 2021.

During The Bella Twins' Hall of Fame speech, Nikki Bella thanked John Cena:

"And to John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and helping me truly find my fearless side."

The two stars previously dated for several years before calling off their engagement in 2018. Although Cena and Bella are currently involved in different relationships, both of them are on good terms.

1 / 5 NEXT