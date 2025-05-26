WWE NXT Battleground Results: WWE star wins TNA World Championship; AAA stars attack NXT Champ; HUGE returns (5/25/25)

WWE NXT Battleground kicked off with the Women's North American Championship match. We got two big returns later in the show as well as some great title matches.

WWE NXT Battleground Results (May 25, 2025):

Sol Ruca def. Kelani Jordan to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank def. The Culling

Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo def. Tony D'Angelo

Stephanie Vaquer def. Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Oba Femi def. Myles Borne to retain the NXT Championship

Trick Williams def. Joe Hendry to become the new TNA World Champion

WWE NXT Battleground Results: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Kelani Jordan - NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Jordan started off strong but took the double stomp into a standing surfboard and a delayed vertical suplex. Kelani got a big Vader Bomb and a kick for a near fall before the champ came back with an avalanche X-Factor.

The champ countered a Frankensteiner and hit a Spear before Kelani got a Spanish Fly. Ruca took a big stomp before Zaria dragged her out of the way of a moonsault. The ref sent Zaria backstage before Ruca got the Sol Snatcher in the ring for the win.

Result: Sol Ruca def. Kelani Jordan to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Grade: B

WWE NXT Battleground Results: Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank vs. The Culling

Vance and Briggs kicked off the match, and the babyfaces were in control with Hank tagging in for some big strikes in the corner. The Cuilling was ejected from the ring by Briggs and the tag champs as the match went on.

Back in the ring, Briggs got a moonsault on Shawn Spears before Jensen tagged in and got some big moves on Tank. Spears took Briggs out with a dive to the floor before Tank took a double team move, but Hank returned and broke up the tag.

Hank sent Vance into the ringpost before he and Tank took Spears out with a double team move. Izzi Dame interfered, but Briggs got the tag to Hank and Tank, who hit their combined finisher on Jensen for the win.

Result: Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank def. The Culling

After the match, the Culling attacked Briggs and the tag champs, and Izzi Dame went to get a steel chair. Inamura made his return and snatched the steel chair away before attacking The Culling with it. Briggs and the others cleared the ring before NXT Battleground moved on.

Grade: B+

Backstage, Ethan Page called Ricky Saints insecure before Ava showed up and announced that Page and Saints would face each other for the North American Title in the opening match of NXT this week. The winner will then go on to defend his title at Worlds Collide.

WWE NXT Battleground Results: Tony D'Angelo vs. Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo

Tony unloaded on Stacks right off the bat and tossed him out of the ring before continuing the beatdown at the ringside. Stacks sent Tony into the steel steps before heading back to the ring. D'Angelo got the spinebuster for a near fall before hitting Stacks with some big uppercuts.

The Don got a big powerbomb off a counter and unloaded on Stacks once more before suddenly stopping and looking remorseful. Stacks called Tony weak before spearing him into the ringpost. Tony dodged the following cannonball, and Stacks ate the ringpost before D'Angelo hit Forgetaboutit in the ring for a near fall.

Stacks hit a massive double stomp to the back of the neck before reaching for a crowbar in the corner, but it wasn't there. Tony walked up and took Stacks out before the latter tried to apologise. Tony got the spinebuster before Luca Crusifino returned, and the Don got distracted.

Stacks used the distraction to get a low blow before picking up the win.

Result: Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo def. Tony D'Angelo

Luca tried to hug the Don, but the latter shoved him away and walked off.

Grade: A-

WWE NXT Battleground Results: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace - NXT Women's Championship match

The next match on NXT Battleground was for the women's title. The two traded counters and pin attempts before Jordynne rolled them out of the ring to avoid Vaquer's signature head slam. Grace was locked in a sharpshooter before Vaquer came back with a headlock. Grace turned it into a slam before getting a Vader bomb for a near fall.

Vaquer got the takedown and hit a Meteora in the corner before slamming Grace's head into the mat with her knees. Grace countered the SVB before returning with a powerbomb for a near fall. Vaquer got caught with a strike while on the top rope, and Grace got her with a superplex/jackhammer combo.

Grace countered the SVB once more before the champ also countered Grace's finisher. Vaquer kicked Grace right out of the ring before sending her through the barricades outside off a counter. Back in the ring, Stephanie still couldn't get the win off the SVB. After some back and forth, the champ hit the Spiral Tap for the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: A

Ricky Saints was out next. He said that everyone was sick of Ethan Page and accepted the title match just to shut him up.

Ethan attacked him and was sent outside the ring before Saints hit a big dive to the floor and took him out, along with the security, who ran out to stop them as NXT Battleground moved on.

WWE NXT Battleground Results: Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne - NXT Championship match

Oba was dominating and got some big suplexes and slams before stomping on the challenger. Borne tried for strikes but got kicked down before Oba slammed his head into the mat. Myles returned with a dropkick before Oba took him out with a massive lariat.

Myles returned with a sleeper hold before Oba shoved him into the corner to break the hold. Oba took another big dropkick and was sent outside, but came back with a big strike. Myles dodged a running move, and the champ went into the ringpost before Borne hit him with a dive to the floor.

Oba took a big powerslam before Myles missed the standing moonsault. Oba lifted the challenger, but Myles countered the slam. Myles took the chokeslam before coming back with a DDT. Borne lifted the champ into a German Suplex before Oba returned with two powerbombs and picked up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Myles Borne to retain the NXT Championship

Grade: B

Stephanie Vaquer was confronted by Chik Tormenta and Dalys of AAA Lucha Libre, and things got heated before the NXT Women's Champ was shoved by them.

Jacy Jayne came out of nowhere, slapped Vaquer, and started brawling as NXT Battleground moved on.

WWE NXT Battleground Results: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams - TNA World Championship match

Ad

Hendry got some big chops early on and sent Trick outside before hitting a dive. Back in the ring, Trick got a massive uranage for a near fall. Trick headed up top, but Hendry caught him and hit a Fallaway slam from up top.

Hendry got some big moves but missed the standing ovation, but got it on the next try. Trick broke up the pin using his foot on the ropes before Williams countered a big slam and hit a kick.

Hendry sent Trick outside, and the latter sent him into the steel steps before hitting the Uranage from the barricades and through the announce desk. In the ring, Trick hit the Trickshot knee for a near fall before getting the TNA Championship belt.

The ref took the belt away before Joe was dropped face-first on top of it. Williams followed up with the Trickshot knee and got the win!

Result: Trick Williams def. Joe Hendry to become the new TNA World Champion

Grade: A

TNA President Carlos Silva looked stunned in the crowd at the match's outcome. Williams celebrated this historical win as NXT Battleground went off the air.

