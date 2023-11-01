Night Two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off with Shotzi and Scarlett showing up in the van from Ghostbusters before we got a recap of Night One and then headed for the first match of the night.

The Creed Brothers def. Los Lotharios

Dominik Mysterio def. Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American Championship

Bron Breakker def. Mr. Stone

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Lola Vice def. Kelani Jordan

Ilja Dragunov def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the WWE NXT Title

The Creeds attacked the Lotharios during their entrance, and they laid Humberto on a table before dropping Garza on top, putting them both through it. The Lotharios tried to get back in with some chair shots but were sent outside before the Creeds dropped a ladder on them.

Garza and Carrillo lifted Julius in the corner and dropped him on a ladder in the ring before putting Brutus through two tables outside with a double-team move. After a break on NXT, Humberto got a big diving kick but took a chair to the back of the head.

Garza sat Brutus in a chair and hit a big dropkick before Humberto powerbombed Julius into a ladder in the corner. Brutus hit some chair shots before taking the Lotharios out with a spinning ladder on his shoulders.

The Creeds set up two tables in the ring before Garza was dropped on another table outside the ring. The Creeds got the assisted Brutus Bomb on Carrillo through the two tables before picking up the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Los Lotharios

Grade: A

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were seen backstage and said they had something planned for tonight.

An unhinged Joe Gacy was backstage and said he no longer cared about anything.

Fallon Henley was headed out for a match, but Stratton attacked her and locked in a knee bar using the ringpost before the match was called off.

Meta-Four were dressed up as Scooby-Doo and Friends, but there was no Fred. They headed into the haunted house from last week, looking for the Heritage Cup that Tozawa stole.

They decided not to split up, but then some scary masked characters showed up, and the group scattered like in the cartoon.

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Nathan Frazer - WWE NXT North American Championship match

Dominik came out in handcuffs and was released by Rhea, who was the cop in this situation. The champ was in control early on, and she cheered him on from ringside before Frazer sent him outside and Ripley caught him.

Dom took a big vertical suplex as the match continued and followed up with a superplex for a near fall.

Dom pushed Frazer off the top rope, and the latter hit the announce desk on the way down. Mysterio dragged him back into the ring and hit a frog splash before picking up the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee showed up after the match and hit a superkick on Dom, taking him out before holding up the title.

Grade: B-

Andre Chase and Jacy Jane were arguing about their tag title win, and Jayne wanted Chase to help her cheat tonight as payback. He said that he never wanted to win by cheating before Tony D and Stacks showed up to demand a rematch.

Back in the haunted house, Jakara Jackson passed out after being surrounded by monsters, and Oro Mensa was attacked by Tozawa, who knocked him out before the monsters took him away. Lash Legend was also dragged away before we headed back to the arena.

Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone on WWE NXT

Mr. Stone backed up and ran away early on before Bron caught him with a big clothesline and tossed him across the ring.

Stone went for a strike before trying to get a rollup off a counter but got tossed aside once more. Bron followed up with the spear and picked up the easy win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Mr. Stone

Bron put Stone on the steel steps and was about to smash his head with it before Von Wagner came back and chokeslammed Breakker on the steps.

He slammed the top half of the steps down, but Bron escaped at the last second.

Grade: C

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail - WWE Women's Tag Team Title match on NXT

Niven was wiped out at ringside before Green and Hail entered the ring. The challengers sent Green outside and hit a big dive on both champs before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Jayne got a near fall off a spinebuster before she and Green took each other out with kicks. Duke distracted the ref, and Jayne was about to use a title belt to cheat, but Chase took it away before she could.

Jacy was furious, and Green came in with the Unprettier off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Grade: B-

Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice - Women's Breakout Tournament Final on WWE NXT

Vice got some big kicks off the bat and a hip attack in the corner before sending Jordan outside the ring. Jordan hurt her knee as the match went on and missed a big splash in the corner due to a distraction from Elektra Lopez.

Vice caught Jordan with a roundhouse kick and picked up the win.

Result: Lola Vice def. Kelani Jordan

Grade: C

Noam Dar found his Heritage Cup but was surrounded by the monsters. Tozawa demanded a title match in return for the cup before sending the monsters after him.

Backstage, Von Wagner demanded a match against Bron Breakker next week. Stone refused, saying that he wasn't ready, but Von was adamant and yelled at him till he agreed.

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes - WWE NXT Title match

Melo started strong but took a big German Suplex from the champ. Melo kicked out of some big moves before countering the Constantine Special. Melo hit a DDT on the apron before getting a big splash but failed to get the pin.

The two exchanged strikes before Dragunov got a lariat and a leg drop before getting a big kick to the face. Melo took the H Bomb before the champ hit a big uranage on the apron.

Dragunov cleared the announce desk before setting Melo down on it and getting an H-Bomb through the desk. Back in the ring, Melo came back with some big shots but took yet another H Bomb for a near fall.

Hayes got a counter before Trick Williams showed up at ringside. The distraction allowed the champ to hit an inverted superplex and the Torpedo Moscow for the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the WWE NXT Title

Grade: A

Trick Williams headed to the ring and helped Melo up before we saw Baron Corbin attack Ilja Dragunov backstage as NXT went off the air.

