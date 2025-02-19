WWE NXT Results: Controversial Ricky Starks name change; Hardy Boyz called out; TNA Champion INVADES! (2/18/25)

Oba Femi kicked off WWE NXT and called out the four attackers from Vengeance Day. The lights went out, and TNA X-Division Champion Moose made his WWE debut, stepping up to be the NXT Champion in the ring.

Moose challenged the Oba to a match, and the latter accepted.

WWE NXT Results (February 18, 2025):

Karmen Petrovic def. Kelani Jordan & Jaida Parker

Zaria & Sol Ruca def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Shawn Spears def. Stacks

Eddy Thorpe def. Andre Chase

Jodynne Grace, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer def. Fatal Influence

Two former Chase U students were talking to Eddy Thorpe backstage when they challenged Thorpe to a match on behalf of Andre Chase.

WWE NXT Results: Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

Karmen and Jaida were sent outside early in the match, and Kelani hit the floor with a big dive. Back in the ring, Jaida hit vertical suplexes on Jordan for a near fall before Parker slammed the former Women's North American Champ's knee into the ring post. Karmen came back and tried for an armbar, but Parker countered with a slam.

Kelani hit Karmen with a big rope-assisted leg drop before Parker hit Petrovic with a modified Samoan Drop. Kelani broke up the pin with a frog splash before Ashante Adonis saved Kelani by dragging her outside.

Jaida got a big suplex and the big finisher in the corner, but Ashante rolled Karmen back into the ring so she could sneak in the pin and win.

Result: Karmen Petrovic def. Kelani Jordan & Jaida Parker

Grade: B+

After the match, Fatal Influence attacked Petrovic and unloaded on her in the ring while Ashante screamed for help. Jacy Jayne got a steel chair and took Ashante out with it before resuming the attack on Karmen. The group tossed Petrovic outside the ring, and Jayne hit her with a discus sucker punch.

Fallon Henley got on the mic and congratulated Karmen for winning the title shot before Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia showed up to stare the heels down. Another brawl commenced, and the champs were outnumbered before NXT's newest Superstar, Jordynn Grace, showed up and joined the fight.

The champs and Grace cleared the ring, and Jordynn challenged Fatal Influence to a match tonight.

WWE NXT Result: Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Zaria and Legend faced off in the middle of the ring early on before Ruca sent Lash outside. Jackson hit Zaria with a dropkick and sent her outside as well before hitting a big dive on both opponents.

Back in the ring, Zaria was in control, and Ruca got some superkicks before Legend broke the pin with a Pump Kick. The Sol Snatcher was countered by Legend, who tried for a backbreaker torture rack, but Sol countered with an arm drag.

Zaria and Legend took each other down with double pump kicks before Zaria tried to lift Lash but failed. Jackson came in and took a spear from Zaria before Sol tagged in and hit the Sol Snatcher for the win.

Result: Zaria & Sol Ruca def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Grade: B

Wes Lee was being interviewed backstage, but when Starks showed up, the interviewer ran to him instead, making him furious.

Ricky Starks was out next for the NXT contract Signing with Ava. Starks said that he was looking to be the top guy on the brand and get the NXT Title before Ethan Page came out to interrupt him.

Page accused Starks of copying the 'Ethan Page playbook,' and Ricky said the spotlight wasn't big enough for both of them. Ricky called him insecure and insinuated that Je'Von Evans might come back and 'whoop his *ss.'

As they were speaking, Je'Von Evans attacked Page from behind. The two fought their way into the crowd and disappeared. Ricky was about to sign the contract, but Wes Lee came in and called Starks out for disrespecting him before signing up to be his first opponent.

Ricky was about to sign the contract, but Lee tried to attack him. Ricky countered with a punch and sent Lee outside before finally signing the contract. The camera zoomed in on the writing, and we learned that his new name was Ricky Saints.

Backstage on NXT, No Quarter Catch Crew challenged the TNA Tag Team champs, the Hardy Boyz, to a tag match.

WWE NXT Results: Stacks vs. Shawn Spears

Stacks attacked Spears before the match, and once the match started, Spears came back with some big chops. Stacks came back with a big boot and a right hook before getting a near fall.

Spears got some big knee strikes before getting a near fall off a neckbreaker. Stacks was sent into the apron, and Spears got the codebreaker before they both fell outside. Stacks tried for a suplex, but Spears countered it with a brainbuster and hit the C4 Driver for the win.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Stacks

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Lexis King challenged Moose to a title match next week, and the TNA X-Division Champ accepted it.

WWE NXT Results: Eddy Thorpe vs. Andre Chase

Thorpe was in control early on, and Andre got a big crossbody before sending Eddy outside and hitting a senton to the floor. Back in the ring, Andre was taking a beating in the corner as the students from earlier came out in Chase U shirts and cheered him on.

Andre came back with a vertical suplex as the students walked up to ringside, and Chase almost won with a big slam. Thorpe took a big boot and was dropped with a leg sweep before the students at ringside distracted Chase. Thorpe took advantage of the distraction and delivered a big DDT for the win.

Result: Eddy Thorpe def. Andre Chase

After the match, Trick Williams appeared on Titantron and said he was still not ready to end his feud with Thorpe.

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Ava booked a tag match with Ethan Page and Wes Lee against Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints next week.

The Hardy Boyz showed up on a video and accepted the tag match against NQCC before we headed for the main event.

WWE NXT Results: Fatal Influence vs. Giulia, Jordynne Grace, & Stephanie Vaquer

Fatal Influence isolated Vaquer early on and attacked her in the corner, but the NA Champ managed to make the tag to Giulia, who turned things around in the ring. Grace came in and got a reverse Alabama Slam on Nyx before Jayne came in with a big pinning combo.

Fallon and Nyx saved Jayce from the Razor's Edge before Grace and the champs cleared the ring, and the former TNA Knockouts Champ hit a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Grace got a double Northern Lights Suplex before hitting Jayne with the muscle buster.

Jayne came back with a big knee to the face and got a near fall off the blockbuster before Giulia came back in and got some big moves. Grace tagged back in and hit the Grace Driver on Nyx before winning.

Result: Giulia, Jordynne Grace, & Stephanie Vaquer def. Fatal Influence

Grade: A

Backstage on NXT, we saw the aftermath of an attack on Robert Stone, who was lying on the floor of his destroyed office.

Red paint on the walls read: 'No One Is Safe,' and Ava ran in to help as NXT went off the air.

