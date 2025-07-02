WWE NXT Results: HUGE change; top champion loses; official Ava announcement (7/1/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with Trick Williams, who provided commentary for the opening match. Later on in the show, Blake Monroe made her return, a new number one contender was crowned, and some major matches were set up for WWE NXT Great American Bash.

WWE NXT Results (July 1, 2025)

Joe Hendry def. Wes Lee via pinfall.

Myles Borne def. Lexis King via pinfall

Lainey Reid def. Thea Hail via pinfall

Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley def. Sol Ruca and Zaria via pinfall

Yoshiki Inamura def. Jasper Troy via pinfall

WWE NXT Results: Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee

Joe Hendry had control early on, outwrestling Wes. Thanks to a distraction from The High Ryze, Wes Lee dropkicked Joe Hendry hard to the floor. Joe quickly recovered and devastated the smaller star with a clothesline. Joe and Trick then had a stare-down.

Wes Lee hit a variation of the Phoenix Splash for a near fall. He then lost control when Joe hit a suplex on Wes. From there, Hendry fired up with a strike and a Fallaway Slam.

Joe attempted a Chokeslam, but Wes countered. The High Ryze later saved Wes from being pinned by putting his foot on the bottom rope. TNA Wrestling's Mike Santana showed up and laid both men out. Joe then hit Lee with a Chokeslam and picked up the win.

Results: Joe Hendry def. Wes Lee on WWE NXT

Grade: C+

In a segment taped last week, Zaria and Sol Ruca attempted to get through to Tatum Paxley after she was carried to the back during Izzi Dame's match. Izzi then showed up and called Tatum her friend and partner. Zaria stormed off, and Sol was annoyed.

Luca Crusifino called out Tony D'Angelo. Tony questioned Luca's loyalty. Luca revealed he left college early and turned down job opportunities to be in NXT with him. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo interrupted things and thanked Luca for making him champion.

Crusifino said this was between him and Tony, then punched D'Angelo. Stacks assumed Luca joined his side, but Luca then punched Stacks, too. Crusifino said his loyalty lay with himself.

Oba Femi spoke about Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the number one contender spot. He was interrupted by Yoshiki and Josh Briggs. Inamura said he is ready for the biggest test. Oba said he was not the hunted, but the hunter.

WWE NXT Results: Lexis King vs. Myles Borne

Lexis King was in control early and mocked Myles. Borne managed to reverse his fortunes with an Alligator Roll and mocked Lexis back. King hit a big dropkick on Borne when he was on the ropes and then nailed a Superplex.

Lexis couldn't keep Myles Borne down and even slapped him after teasing another corner dropkick. That fired Myles up, who then hit repeated suplexes. Lexis poked Myles in the eye and went for his finish, but Myles nailed a dropkick and The Zig Zag for the win.

Results: Myles Borne def. Lexis King on WWE NXT

Grade: B

DarkState cut a promo about the state of NXT. They mentioned TNA wrestlers appearing and a Pro Wrestling NOAH star trying to challenge for the NXT Championship. They stated that they're being accused of attacking Hank and Tank, but neither admitted nor denied it.

WWE NXT Results: Thea Hail vs. Lainey Reid

Thea Hail went after Lainey aggressively to start. She clubbed away at the rookie. Lainey used her power to counter, and she slammed Thea against the corner before she nailed a German Suplex. Lainey dominated the early portion of the match.

Lainey hit a brutal shoulder breaker for a near fall. Thea began to fight back, hitting several strikes, including a flipping neckbreaker. Thea attempted her finisher, but Lainey countered and tried to use the ropes for leverage in a pin.

Thea went to take advantage again, but this time, Reid kicked her hard in the mouth. Lainey then pinned Thea while she held the ropes to pick up the victory.

Results: Lainey Reid def. Thea Hail on WWE NXT

Grade: B

Backstage, Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Wren Sinclair discussed Heights' loss to Je'Von. Tavion still wants out of New Quarter Catch Crew.

He made a challenge to Charlie, and if Tavion wins, he can leave the stable. Dempsey accepted the challenge.

Jasper Troy cut a promo backstage. He said Oba Femi was dominant, but barely survived against him. Troy said Oba was rooting for Inamura. Jasper stated that Oba's destiny was his.

WWE NXT Results: Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria & Sol Ruca

The match started with ZaRuca working together. They knocked Izzi Dame out of the ring and dropped Tatum Paxley with a dropkick. Tatum and Izzi then worked together, hitting multiple slams.

Zaria mounted a comeback, but was cut off by a diving crossbody from Tatum Paxley. Zaria finally managed to tag in Sol, who hit a slingshot X-Factor. Zaria then held Tatum on her shoulders while Sol jumped off Tatum's back onto Izzi on the floor. Zaria then threw Paxley to the floor, too.

Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame again double-teamed Zaria. They hit an assisted corner splash. Izzi then Chokeslammed Zaria, which allowed Paxley to hit a Somersault Dropkick. Zaria was finally able to make the tag, and the NXT Women's North American Champion took both opponents out.

Zaria tagged in and threw Sol Ruca into a dropkick. The two then hit Kayden Carter and Katana Chance's finisher on Izzi. Tatum broke up the pinfall attempt. Izzi hit a Codebreaker on Zaria, but Tatum wasn't in the corner.

Sol Ruca tagged back in and hit a Backstabber variation. Tatum saved Izzi from a Spear, and she accidentally hit Sol. Tatum dropkicked Zaria. Izzi then hit a sit-down Chokeslam for the pin.

Results: Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame def. Sol Ruca & Zaria on WWE NXT

Grade: B+

Ava was backstage with Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and The Vanity Project from WWE Evolve. Ricky made it clear he wants a rematch. Ethan declined the challenge and stated that everything done with the title will be on his terms moving forward.

Ethan said Ricky Saints would only get a title shot if he went through a Vanity Project Gauntlet. Vanity Project mocked Ricky's voice. Saints agreed, but said if he won, he would choose the stipulation for his match against Ethan. Ava liked that idea and approved it.

A Chase University vignette aired. Andre Chase apologized to Uriah and Kale for his tough love. He got Kale a match for WWE NXT next week. Dixon accepted the apology, and he hugged Chase.

Joe Hendry and Mike Santana were interviewed. They plugged TNA Slammiversary. Joe thanked Mike for the help. Santana said, despite fighting in a few weeks, they were united in defending TNA.

The two will be in tag team action next week on WWE NXT. Joe Hendry said he wanted to bring the TNA Title back home, but Santana made it clear he would do it instead. A contract signing was announced between both men and Trick Williams at WWE NXT Great American Bash.

The Culling was with Tatum Paxley backstage on WWE NXT. Shawn Spears said Tatum was feeling like part of the family. Ava revealed Izzi will challenge Sol Ruca for the Women's North American Championship at Great American Bash.

Hank and Tank showed up and accused The Culling of attacking them with chairs. Tatum said her new friends wouldn't do that and convinced Hank and Tank to put their titles on the line next week.

WWE NXT Results: Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura

Prior to the match beginning, Yoshiki told Josh Briggs to stay in the back. He had something to prove. The two brawled immediately, but Jasper's strength gave him the upper hand. Inamura fought back and slammed Troy. Inamura hit a running sumo attack. Troy then hit a sidewalk slam. Yoshiki clotheslined Jasper Troy to the floor.

Jasper Troy hit a series of splashes on Inamura. Inamura countered a stretch and threw Troy into the ring post. Yoshiki hit multiple chops and forearms before he was leveled with a Black Hole Slam. Inamura hit sumo strikes and a big slam.

Yoshiki slammed Troy again. Inamura then hit his big splash from the top for the win.

Results: Yoshiki Inamura def. Jasper Troy on WWE NXT

Grade: C+

Post-match, Je'Von Evans dropped Jasper Troy while Oba Femi stared down Inamura.

The final segment of the night featured Jordynne Grace addressing her time on NXT so far. She said that getting to this point in her career was the hardest thing she had done, and she had dealt with self-doubt. Grace made it clear she would win the NXT Women's Championship at Evolution.

Fatal Influence then interrupted her. Jacy Jayne said Jordynne would never carry NXT the way she did. Jacy said Jordynne and Blake Monroe are cut from the same cloth, but Fatal Influence would be there to remind them where they stood. This led to a brawl with Blake Monroe returning. She and Jordynne laid out Fatal Influence.

WWE NXT wrapped up with Ava announcing Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence at Great American Bash. The show concluded with Monroe and Grace standing tall.

