WWE Rumor Roundup - Popular name confirms exit, Superstar fined for unprofessional conduct, Becky Lynch's future - 14 February 2020

Stephanie McMahon with Cathy Kelly/Becky Lynch.

Welcome to the daily edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup where we walk you through all the biggest speculation swirling around in the busy world of pro wrestling.

We have a host of top names featured in today's lineup, including The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey and many more.

WWE reportedly nixed a big Super ShowDown match, however, there may not be any reason to worry as the company have reportedly booked an even bigger dream match for WrestleMania.

One of the biggest Superstars in WWE could go on a break after WrestleMania, while a popular employee confirmed her unexpected departure from the WWE, which none of us saw coming.

There is also apparently some backstage concern on SmackDown and that could bring about a few changes on the brand.

A massive title change is also reportedly planned to happen before WrestleMania.

We've got a stacked lineup for you today, so let's get right to it and take a look at each rumor in a little more detail:

#8. Cathy Kelly confirms departure

Cathy Kelly released a tweet in which she confirmed her departure from the WWE.

The popular backstage interviewer said that NXT Takeover: Portland will be her last day with the company.

PWInsider reports that Kelly put in her notice weeks ago and the company respected her decision to leave.

Kelly has been with the company since 2016 and has risen to become one of the most popular interviewers and social media correspondents in the company.

She expressed her gratitude towards Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and everyone backstage who helped her during the WWE stint in her statement, which you can read below:

I’ve typed out and deleted this about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write… I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday’s NXT TakeOver being my last day. If you know me, you know this was much more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was.

But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away. I am so thankful for getting to live out a crazy dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show currently on tv and letting me be a part of it.

And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it’s watching a video I’ve done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means. I’m not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you later. – CK

We wish Kelly all the very best for all of her future endeavours.

