WWE Rumor Roundup: Request made by Champion to lose title, Top Superstars to be sent back to NXT - 27th December 2019

Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Welcome to another edition of the WWE daily rumor roundup. Today's edition is a bit delayed but we've still managed to stack it up with some huge rumors.

There is a considerable amount of confusion backstage with regards to Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble opponent and two massive names have now been ruled out.

A former Heavyweight Champion is listed to return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

WWE has also chosen three Superstars for a big push and one of them is heavily backed by Vince McMahon.

We also have updates about the changes in the RAW announce team, more Superstars moving to NXT and a former Champion's astonishing request to Vince McMahon.

Sounds like a newsworthy lineup, doesn't it? On that note, let's take a look at the biggest rumors of the day in detail:

#9 Daniel Bryan's begged to Vince McMahon about losing WWE title to Kofi Kingston

Kofimania was inarguably one of the most well-executed feel-good storylines that have been executed in recent years.

Kofi Kingston's monumental WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 will be remembered for years to come, however, a lot of effort went into making that happen behind the scenes.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up about Kofimania on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions along with Korey Gunz.

Colohue revealed that Daniel Bryan was regularly seen going in and out of Vince McMahon's office and the Leader of the Yes Movement had to beg the WWE boss to allow him to lose the WWE title to Kingston.

Tom said the following:

“KofiMania was definitely a very strong one [Storyline of the Year contender]. You talk about the poetic justice that was taking the title from Daniel Bryan. From day one, the beginnings of that storyline, the gauntlet match, Daniel Bryan was in and out of Vince McMahon’s office begging to lose the title to Kofi at WrestleMania. He was so far behind his fellow [Superstar], really wanted to see that happen.” H/t Credit: Danny Hart of Sportskeeda

