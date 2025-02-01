WWE SmackDown Results: Former champs team up against the Bloodline; CM Punk callout; top champ defeated (1/31/25)

The WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble kicked off with Joe Tessitore interviewing Kevin Owens in the ring. Joe accused Owens of treating everyone like trash, and the latter said the presenter was a Cody Rhodes fanboy just like everyone else.

Owens said he wanted the title to derail Cody's career before getting ready to head backstage.

CM Punk came out and apologized for looking past Owens before telling him that if KO could beat Cody tomorrow, Punk would possibly face him after winning the Royal Rumble. Owens said he liked the idea of facing or beating Punk at WrestleMania but also wanted to stop Punk from realizing his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania.

So, KO didn't want Punk to win after all. Punk compared their win-loss record at the Rumble and talked about how KO betrayed his friends, accusing him of taking shortcuts. He threatened KO with an a**-whooping and called him back to the ring, but Owens walked away.

Backstage on SmackDown, Andrade and The Miz set up a match for later at night.

WWE SmackDown Results (January 31, 2025):

Jimmy Uso def. Carmelo Hayes

Michin def. Chelsea Green via DQ

Los Garza & Motor City Machine Guns def. DIY & The Pretty Deadly

Naomi def. Liv Morgan

Andrade def. The Miz

LA Knight & Damian Priest def. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu

WWE SmackDown Results: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jimmy Uso

Hayes got a diving cutter before the bell, and once the match began, Uso got some big chops and a knee strike. Melo came back with a lariat and some big boots before heading outside.

Back in the ring, Jimmy got an avalanche neckbreaker, and Melo replied with a codebreaker. Uso got the superkick and a splash before getting a near fall. Hayes got a dive of his own before the two traded rollups. Jimmy got the pin off the exchange and picked up the win.

Result: Jimmy Uso def. Carmelo Hayes

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin - Women's United States Championship match

Green had the early advantage and got a big slam before Michin sent her to the outside. The champ sent Michin into the apron outside and tried for a chin lock before getting a corner kick in the ring for a near fall.

Michin missed her finisher and tried for a backslide before Chelsea tried for the Killswitch, but it was reversed. Michin hit Eat Defeat, but the champ headed outside. The champ tried to flee the match and Michin tried to stop her before Green hit her with a kendo stick, earning a disqualification.

Result: Michin def. Chelsea Green via DQ

After the bell, Green tried to hit Michin with the Kendo Stick, but the latter took it from her and walloped her instead.

Grade: B+

We got another Charlotte Flair vignette on SmackDown before Damian Priest appeared in the ring.

Priest reflected on the turns his career had taken with Judgment Day, his title run, and beyond, all leading to tomorrow's Rumble match.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga showed up. Fatu said that he and Priest came from the streets, but Priest was locked in the 'box,' which was a big difference. Fatu noted that he and Tonga were running things now, and Priest said he wasn't scared of them.

Damian hit Tonga with a Superkick and traded strikes with Jacob, starting a brawl. LA Knight came out and wiped Tama out with a chair before Jacob knocked it out of his hand. The heels were driven out of the ring, and Knight challenged them to a tag match with Damian on his team.

Legado Del Fantasma and Motor City Machine Guns were backstage and decided to team up against DIY and Pretty Deadly for a match that was next on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results: DIY & The Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza & Motor City Machine Guns

Berto and Prince started the match, and Ciampa came in early and took control. Berto turned it around and got a big double-team move with Angel before the Machine Guns also got double-team moves.

DIY and the Deadly were sent outside and hit with dives before we headed for a break. After a SmackDown break, Sabin was sent outside and into the barricades before being tossed back into the ring.

Ciampa accidentally took Prince out with a boot on the apron, and Wilson refused to tag in because of this. Sabin came in with the victory roll and won.

Result: Los Garza & Motor City Machine Guns def. DIY & The Pretty Deadly

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, DIY yelled at Pretty Deadly for costing them the match. The latter team said they had had enough, and the champs were on their own tomorrow night.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole interviewed NBA star Tyrese Haliburton before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmacDown Results: Liv Morgan vs. Naomi

Liv got an early takedown before Naomi took control with a big sequence of moves. A distraction from Raquel allowed Morgan to take control of the match before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Liv got a kick to the face before locking in a submission hold. Naomi got a big crossbody from up high before Raquel tried to interfere again but got taken out by Bianca. Liv and Naomi traded rollups in the ring, and the latter won.

Result: Naomi def. Liv Morgan

Raquel attacked Belair and Naomi in the ring and took them out with the help of Liv. Morgan hit Belair with the backstabber and Raquel got a big boot before getting a big move on both tag champs.

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: The Miz vs. Andrade

The Miz was sent outside early, and Andrade hit him with a big dive. Back on SmackDown after a break, The Miz was in control with some big kicks, but Andrade turned it around and got some big moves of his own. Andrade got a Spanish Fly for a near fall before getting a spinning back elbow and picking up the win.

Result: Andrade def. The Miz

Grade: C

R-Truth was backstage and had a fun exchange with Damian Priest and LA Knight. He welcomed them to RAW and said that Adam Pearce now had hair and a British accent. Truth wanted to form a team with Knight and Priest, but both of them ignored him.

Tiffany Stratton was out next for an in-ring interview. Pat McAfee talked about the Rumble match and asked what Stratton would do if Nia Jax won it. Stratton said she wasn't scared, and Candice LeRae called her 'pathetic' for betraying them.

LeRae said that Stratton was jealous of her and Nia being a better tag team and said that she would be in the Rumble match. Stratton fired back before Nia tried to attack her from behind. The champ dodged the tackle, and LeRae took it instead.

Nia hit Stratton with a headbutt and a leg drop before hitting the Annihilator on the champ. Jax posed over Stratton with the title before we headed for the main event.

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight & Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu

The match started off with a bawl, and Knight was isolated by the heels early on. Knight came back with a neckbreaker on Fatu but took a knee strike before Damian came in and hit Jacob with some big strikes. Priest went down in the corner and took the hip attack before Tama tagged in.

Priest tossed both heels out of the ring before making the tag to Knight. Fatu blocked the BFT, and Knight tried for the Razor's Edge, but it was also blocked. Knight sent Fatu into the timekeeper's area before Priest hit Tama with the South of Heaven in the ring for the win.

Result: LA Knight & Damian Priest def. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu

Grade: B+

Jacob attacked Priest after the match and hit a Samoan Drop and a moonsault before SmackDown went off the air.

