WWE SmackDown Results: Solo Sikoa arrested; John Cena cancels SummerSlam match; Huge revelation from Cody Rhodes (7/18/25)

WWE SmackDown kicked off with news of a car accident involving Solo Sikoa and the MFT. Police were on the scene to investigate, and Adam Pearce was also present. Cody Rhodes came in and asked Pearce about his match contract, mentioning that he had some notable additions made to it.Charlotte was backstage and told Alexa Bliss that she got them a tag team title match at SummerSlam. Flair also wanted Alexa to accompany her at the ringside for the opening match, to which Bliss agreed.WWE SmackDown Results (July 18, 2025)Charlotte Flair def. Raquel RodriguezDamian Priest def. Carmelo Hayes via DQStephanie Vaquer def. Alba FyreRey Fenix &amp; Andrade def. DIY, Motor City Machine Guns &amp; FraxiomWWE SmackDown Results: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Charlotte FlairCharlotte sent Raquel outside the ring early on with a clothesline before getting a big crossbody to the floor. Roxanne Perez interfered and allowed Raquel to get back with a clothesline of her own before things headed back to the ring.Raquel was in control and got some big moves in before Flair took her down with a top rope crossbody. Perez got on the apron to interfere and was knocked out by Charlotte while Alexa got up as well and dragged Raquel's head into the top rope. Charlotte used the distraction to get a superkick and picked up the win.Result: Charlotte Flair def. Raquel RodriguezGrade: BThe very real cops investigating the very real car crash wanted to talk to Jacob Fatu about it. Fatu wasn't enthusiastic, but Pearce insisted that he cooperate before Jacob walked away with the cops.We saw Damian Priest setting up a match with Carmelo Hayes backstage on SmackDown.WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest vs. Carmelo HayesMelo attacked Priest before the match and got the early advantage before the match headed outside. Priest was dropkicked into the ringpost before we headed for a break on SmackDown.Back to the match, Damian countered the springboard stunner before trying for Razor's Edge. Melo countered it as well as the chokeslam before getting a frogsplash for a near fall.Damian got a big uppercut at ringside and sent Melo into the announce desk before tossing him in the ring to set up the Old School. Aleister Black showed up and interrupted the move, ending the match.Result: Damian Priest def. Carmelo Hayes via DQBlack hit Priest with the Black Mass, and Melo ran off before SmackDown moved on.Grade: BWe received a cryptic promo from The Wyatt Sicks, where Dexter Lumis stated that The Street Profits were only seeking tag team gold, while The Sicks were fighting for their family. Gacy added that they will burn down the whole tag team division before SmackDown continued.The MFT was next, and Solo Sikoa wanted to reveal the truth about Jacob Fatu: without Solo's help, Fatu was reckless. Solo said that he had given him everything, but Jacob didn't deserve any of it, as he was selfish and a criminal.Meanwhile, the cops let Fatu go after clearing him of any suspicion. Fatu headed out to the ring, and Jimmy Uso attacked the MFT from behind, wiping out Tama Tonga.Talla Tonga dragged Jimmy outside and hit a superkick before clearing the announce desk. Jacob hit Talla with a big dive and stopped him before Fatu and Jimmy hit a series of superkicks on Talla.Jimmy sent Talla over the barricades before Jacob sent Solo into the corner and put a chair around his neck. JC Mateo made the save, and Solo ran off with Talla while JC and Tama took the splash and moonsault in the ring.Fatu hit JC and Tama with steel chair shots before Adam Pearce came out and booked a steel cage match between Fatu and Sikoa at SummerSlam. The cops then came in and arrested Solo, making it clear that Sikoa set up the whole accident to frame Fatu.Jelly Roll and Randy Orton were on a late-night talk show earlier in the week, and Drew McIntyre came in before starting a brawl with Randy. Logan Paul was also out and talked trash before slapping Jelly Roll.We saw footage of Jelly chokeslamming Paul through a table before heading back to the live show.WWE SmackDown Results: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba FyreVaquer had the early advantage but was sent outside off a superkick. Back in the ring, Vaquer hit the Devil's Kiss before getting the quick and easy win off the SVB.Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Alba FyrePiper Niven attacked Vaquer after the match and took her down before hitting a senton. Stephanie knocked her off the top rope and then off the apron with a kick before she and Fyre retreated.Grade: CDIY came in and told the Street Profits that they would do what the Profits failed at and beat the Wyatts after winning tonight's #1 Contender's Match.WWE SmackDown Results: DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom vs. Rey Fenix &amp; AndradeDIY was sent outside before MCMG hit a big dive on them at the ringside. Back in the ring, Ciampa and Gargano took control by isolating Sabin in the corner and unloaded on him.The match devolved into chaos, and the Machine Guns managed to take control, with Frazer being isolated in the ring. Rey and Andrade came in with some big moves before Ciampa cleared the ring and got a near fall on Axiom with Project Ciampa.Axiom came back with a big kick on the apron before Ciampa hit him with a top rope torture rack bomb onto the other teams outside. DIY got a big double team move in the ring on Axiom before MCMG tried for the Skull and Bones.Andrade broke up the move but took the Spanish Fly from Axiom. Candice LeRae interfered to give DIY the upper hand, but Gargano hit the superkick on Ciampa by accident. Phoenix took Garagano out with a dive before Andrade hit the Message on Ciampa for the win.Result: Rey Fenix &amp; Andrade def. DIY, Motor City Machine Guns &amp; FraxiomGrade: B+Cody Rhodes was out next for the SummerSlam match contract signing. He discussed the upcoming match and stated that it would be the most important of his career.John Cena made his entrance on SmackDown and said that he had some bad news for Cody. Cena said that he would not be there at SummerSlam since he would be filming a movie at the time.Cena stated that he could not sign the contract and that it was a difficult decision for him. The champ got up and walked out after saying that he would give Cody his title match some other time.Cody ran after Cena and attacked him at the entrance. They started brawling before Cena sent Cody into the steel steps before getting his title. Cody took the belt and hit Cena with it before setting him up on the table in the ring and hitting a splash through it.Cody forced Cena to sign the contract while the champ was out cold and then announced that the SummerSlam title match would be a Street Fight before SmackDown went off the air!