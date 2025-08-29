WWE SmackDown Results: Top stars interfere; Major title change; Randy Orton attacks WWE legend (8/29/25)

WWE SmackDown from Lyon, France, kicked off with Logan Paul in the ring. The crowd booed Paul, who said that he brought value to the WWE and was the reason they were on Netflix and ESPN. He bragged about Prime drink sponsoring WWE and then added that he would push John Cena to his limits at Clash in Paris.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestlingLINKLogan Paul says he will beat John Cena on SundayLogan said that he was going to beat Cena on Sunday, and wrestling was changing. Those who weren't willing to get behind Logan would be left behind. John Cena made his entrance and got a massive reaction from the crowd. Cena said that Logan was a wannabe and didn't even know what wrestling was about.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestlingLINKJohn Cena fires off on Logan PaulCena said that they needed fans and that he was the original disruptor, calling Logan a &quot;Dollar store John Cena.&quot; He added that Logan's influence was fading and that Paul didn't even make it on the top 25 influencers of the decade. Cena insinuated that Logan was using WWE to regain relevance and wanted to show him what respect meant.John walked up the entrance ramp and apologized to the kid he had called out when he was a heel and the Undisputed WWE Champion. Back in the ring, Cena got in Logan's face and said that he had 24 hours to get in shape because if he failed to bring it on Sunday, &quot;wrestling would ruin him.&quot;WWE SmackDown Results (August 29, 2025):Alexa Bliss def. Chelsea GreenMichin def. Kiana JamesThe Street Profits def. The Miz &amp; Carmelo HayesSami Zayn def. Solo Sikoa to become the new United States ChampionThe Street Profits were backstage when Bo Dallas walked up to them, not as Uncle Howdy, but himself. Dallas said that the Wyatts were brothers, and unlike the Profits, they had a deep bond, which made them unbeatable.Charlotte and Alexa Bliss were out next for the opening match, but Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre attacked them on the entrance ramp.WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea GreenThe match kicked off after a break, and Alexa was in control early on. A distraction from Fyre caused Bliss to leave the ring and deliver a beatdown to Alba. Back in the ring, Green got a big boot.Alexa was back in control, and Fyre tried for another distraction before getting kicked off the apron. Green countered the dive and the Sister Abigail DDT before going for her own finisher. Alexa reversed it and rolled Green up for the win.Result: Alexa Bliss def. Chelsea GreenAfter the match, Fyre took Alexa down with a kick and tossed her back into the ring. Charlotte came back out to make the save, but Green took her down with the Unprettier. Fyre hit the Gory Face Buster on Alexa before SmackDown moved on.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestlingLINKThe tag champs were taken down after the matchGrade: BAleister Black was in a video promo talking about facing Damian Priest. The latter was in a backstage interview and said that he was going to enjoy hurting Aleister Black in their match.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestlingLINKAleister Black wants to destroy Damian PriestWWE SmackDown Results: Michin vs. Kiana JamesKiana James was set to make her SmackDown in-ring debut against Michin tonight. The match started with Michin rushing James in the ring, and she rolled Kiana up immediately, getting the win within seconds!Result: Michin def. Kiana JamesAfter the match, Kiana and Giulia attacked Michin and sent her face-first into the steel steps before SmackDown moved on.Grade: DDrew McIntyre was out next on SmackDown and called out Randy Orton, who showed up and joined him in the ring. Drew said that if Randy attacked him last week for Cody Rhodes, 'it wasn't fine.'McIntyre said that Cody was a politician and a backstabber and that Cody wasn't his real friend. He called Randy naive and an idiot for believing Cody was his friend. Randy said that he dropped Drew last week since he thought he was a prick.Drew hit Randy with the Glasgow Kiss but missed the Claymore. Randy got back up and hit the draping DDT before security officials came out to break it up. Orton RKO'd the security and backstage official, Hurricane Helms. Drew dodged the RKO himself and ran off before SmackDown moved on.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestlingLINKRandy Orton hit the RKO on Hurricane!Bo Dallas paid The Miz and Melo a visit and got into their heads as well before we headed for the next match.WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits vs. The Miz &amp; Carmelo HayesMontez Ford and The Miz kicked off the match, and tags were made early on. Melo got a springboard clothesline before Ford came back with a high crossbody and a standing Moonsault for a near fall.The Miz recovered and tried for the Skull Crushing Finale, but it was reversed. Melo snuck in a tag and got the frog splash for a near fall.Ford and Melo took each other out with high knees before the Wyatt Sicks showed up at ringside. The Miz was distracted and got wiped off the apron before the Profits hit their double team finisher on Melo and got the win.Result: The Street Profits def. The Miz &amp; Carmelo HayesSportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestlingLINKThe Street Profits get the winGrade: BThe Street Profits will now face The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Clash in Paris this weekend.WWE SmackDown Results: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Sami Zayn - United States Championship matchSolo started the match with some big strikes before getting a clothesline and slamming Zayn's head on the mat. Sami managed to send the champ outside the ring and hit a big dive before the MFTs interfered and delivered a beatdown to Sami at ringside.Back in the ring, Sami took the Spinning Solo for a near fall before Jimmy Uso came out and attacked the MFTs. Jimmy was overpowered before Jacob Fatu joined in and sent Talla Tonga into the ring post. In the ring, Sami hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall of his own.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestlingLINKJimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu interfere with the title matchThe ringside brawl continued, and Sami took a Spinning Solo on the announce desk. Sikoa hit the move twice, but Sami still managed to beat the 10-count. Zayn got a counter and hit a top rope powerbomb on Solo before the latte came back with a Samoan Drop.Solo got the frog splash before Zayn dodged the Samoan Spike. Sami got the Exploder Suplex and the Helluva Kick twice before getting the win!Result: Sami Zayn def. Solo Sikoa to become the new United States ChampionGrade: B+The show went off the air as Zayn celebrated his first-ever US Title win!