3 Women Superstars who could return to join a WWE stable and 2 who could form their own

A number of female superstars are rumored to make a potential return to WWE. These include former champions who would like to regain their place at the top. However, pushing them could require a transformation in their characters.

While RAW has two stables running amok with ambushes and igniting brawls, namely Bayley’s trio and The Judgment Day, SmackDown has The Bloodline. Arguably, the best way to move forward on the main roster is to be a part of an alliance with similar motives.

In this list, we will look at three women who could return to join a stable and two who could form one of their own.

#3. Naomi joins The Bloodline in WWE

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Naomi on joining Roman Reigns and The Bloodline 🩸 Naomi on joining Roman Reigns and The Bloodline 🩸 https://t.co/WAzObDXGD7

Naomi (Trinity Fatu) revealed that not being a part of The Bloodline was weird for her. She is from a Samoan background and is even the wife of Jimmy Uso, a stalwart of The Bloodline.

The Glow Queen is a perfect fit and would have eventually joined the family stable. Unfortunately, reportedly due to creative differences, she walked out of the Live RAW show on May 16 this year. Naomi is technically still in the company as per the WWE roster and rumors surrounding her return along with Sasha Banks are growing stronger with each day.

The Bloodline are the reigning Undisputed WWE Champions, crushing opponents through strategic interference. If Naomi makes a comeback, she could add to its glory by winning the women's title of either brands.

#3. Charlotte returns to form a stable

The Nature Girl could be a good leader

Charlotte took a sabbatical to marry AEW star Andre El Idolo. She has been out of commission since her fight with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash and multiple rumors have been circulating about her return.

Fans can expect the 13-time Women’s Champion back at the top once she is ready. However, SmackDown has a new champion and challenger, and Ronda Rousey’s return hints at a third-party involvement. Charlotte Flair doesn't seem to fit in the current situation.

Hence, if Charlotte does make her comeback, similar to Bayley on the red brand, The Queen could also form her own trio on SmackDown with struggling heels such as Lacey Evans and Shotzi. They could ultimately have a prolonged feud with Liv Morgan, Aliyah, and Raquel Rodriguez.

#2. Zelina Vega joins Bayley's stable

Another possible inclusion to Bayley's stable

Currently out due to an injury, Zelina Vega was rumored to receive a significant push upon her return. However, the WWE management has changed drastically since her hiatus.

WWE is seemingly planning on elongating the feud between Bayley and Bianca Belair, adorning either or both parties with gold and leaving others scrambling for a chance at the top. This won't go well for the Queen’s Crown Tournament winner, who is desperate to win her first singles title or probably renew her tag-team dominance alongside Carmella.

Apparently, the best direction for Zelina Vega is to join Bayley’s stable. With her fellow heels, Vega could dominate the entire RAW Women’s Division before The Queen of WWE turns on The Role Model herself.

#2. Honorable mention: Scarlett

Having returned on SmackDown the previous week, Scarlett is the next big thing on the women’s roster. She is on a hot streak of wins from her other promotions in both singles and tag-team matches. However, her WWE appearance hinted at a supporting role in the ambitions of Karrion Kross.

Scarlett can ride high with her husband as long as Kross is pushed by WWE. He is rumored to be the next RAW Champion. Yet, if the plans change, there might come a time when Kross could experience a major downslide in his career similar to that of Brodus Clay. Scarlett would eventually have to go solo in an attempt to gain momentum.

However, she could form her own stable. This idea has helped countless superstars desperate to rise to the roster. SmackDown currently has numerous heels with good tag-team potential, including Natalya and Sonya Deville with whom she could align.

#1. Trish Stratus joins Edge against The Judgement Day

The WWE Hall of Famer recently announced her in-ring return on social media and is set to appear in Toronto for a live event. Although her participation on RAW or SmackDown remains uncertain, she has had altercations with top superstars from both brands and has seemingly teased a fight.

Her last bout was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. It was an epic affair with both mimicking the other’s finishers and pushing each other to their limits.

The one-off ended in a loss for Stratus and she has since then disappeared from the wrestling scene. WWE should have capitalized on her form and booked her for a longer period of time. Nevertheless, the company has been handed the opportunity.

Being fit and fine, Trish Stratus could make a comeback to the main roster and ally herself with fellow Canadian Superstar, Edge, in his fight against The Judgment Day. This way, Rhea Ripley will also eventually get her long-awaited dream match against The Stratusfaction Specialist.

