“It was metal as hell”: Taylor Swift breaks silence on how she secretly started dating Travis Kelce

For weeks, Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm with talks of her relationship with Travis Kelce. The singer showed up for a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, shocking everyone as their relationship went viral.

The couple continued to make public appearances, including Swift's concert in Argentina, dates in New York City and KC, while continuing to attend Chiefs game (away and at home).

While Travis Kelce opened up about the relationship multiple times on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Swift remained silent about it.

Taylor Swift finally opened up about it during her exclusive Times 2023 Person of the Year interview. According to Swift, Kelce and her were already dating by the time she made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24:

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Furthermore, Taylor Swift made sure to highlight that she isn't interested in hiding her relationship with Kelce. Naturally, this includes her showing up to support him and vice versa.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other".

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are 'private' but not a secret

While TS and Kelce have made public appearences, they have continued to maintain their privacy.

As of now, the couple remains private, but certainly not a secret.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

In an earlier interview, Travis Kelce has spoken about his new relationship while on New Heights, mentioning how they plan on keeping it as private as possible:

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week..," Travis Kelce said.

He mentioned that there was a slight switch in how paprazzi's perceive him, the attention increasing on him and his current residence.