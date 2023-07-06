Kyle Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and his record with the San Francisco 49ers speaks for itself. However, the franchise has been plagued by an injury bug, which has prevented them from winning a Super Bowl.

Last season, the 49ers had four quarterbacks injured over the course of the season. They looked unbeatable with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy, but he was injured in the NFC Championship Game, denying the franchise another Super Bowl berth.

Joy Taylor recently stated that even though the 49ers have a great team, their Super Bowl window is not going to remain open forever. As a result, Shanahan needs to make sure they cash out on their opportunity soon.

Here's what she said on Speak:

"I'm worried every single year I have this conversation about the 49ers, well we don't really know how good the quarterback is but it's Kyle Shanahan, that roster they're gonna be good and then they seem to make it all the way there and then they lose because they don't have a quarterback. Any other coach will be getting dragged for this."

"When is this gonna catch up to them? What worries me about the 49ers is you don't have forever-open windows with rosters. Somebody's gonna get injured because the Niners are the most injured team in the league."

"So, someone's gonna get injured., you don't have windows forever. I can't believe that this roster is just going to be consistent and continue to be able to maintain the level of play that they have year after year after year without a franchise quarterback."

The San Francisco 49ers are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl yet again. Given how weak the NFC is, it won't be a surprise if we see them facing the Philadelphia Eagles yet again in the NFC Championship Game.

Kyle Shanahan has a lot of options in the upcoming season

Kyle Shanahan: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Although the injuries have haunted the San Francisco 49ers every season, they now have three quarterbacks who could help them attain their goal of winning the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy is expected to be available for Week 1, and Trey Lance has also recovered from his injury.

In the offseason, the team also signed Sam Darnold, who could very well be their QB2. Purdy is now regarded as the franchise quarterback, but the 49ers have a stacked quarterback room beyond him.

Last season, Purdy had a passer rating of 107.3 with 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine games. He is expected to get better in his second year in the NFL, and Kyle Shanahan will hope that Purdy stays healthy throughout the season.

