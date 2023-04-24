Brock Purdy is currently recovering from the UCL injury that he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. Although the 49ers are optimistic about Purdy's return before the start of next season, nothing is certain yet.

Purdy recently made an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast and talked about many things. He also revealed that he has been throwing with his left hand during his recovery, as he wants to be prepared for anything next season.

Here's what Purdy said on the New Heights podcast:

"Just throwing the ball lefty, just around the house and stuff, Got to be ready for anything at this point."

The San Francisco 49ers basically played without a quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy's right elbow got hurt, which is why the quarterback is trying everything possible.

While it is still a long road for him to get fully healthy, Purdy is currently seen as the starting quarterback of the 49ers. Although Trey Lance is back healthy, the franchise sees Purdy as their quarterback for the future, and might even trade Lance if the right offer arises on the table.

Brock Purdy's rise has led to Trey Lance's downfall

Trey Lance: Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers gave up a lot to draft Trey Lance, and he was seen as the ideal quarterback for Kyle Shanahan. After serving as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup in his rookie season, Lance was finally handed the starting job last season.

Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the season, and Garoppolo replaced him. Later, Jimmy G got injured as well, and Brock Purdy stepped up.

Ever since then, the last pick of the 2023 NFL Draft hasn't looked back and has become a star in the league. Brock Purdy is now much more loved by fans, the media, and the franchise than Lance, which is why trade rumors have emerged about the latter.

Although it seems unlikely that the 49ers will rush in trading Lance, it won't be a surprise if we see the former third-overall pick starting for a different team next season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the New Heights Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

