Recent reports have emerged about the San Francisco 49ers receiving inquiries about Trey Lance. Although the franchise hasn't shopped him on their own, they are listening to offers for the quarterback that they drafted in 2021.

The 49ers brass has made it clear that Brock Purdy will be the starting quarterback following his success last season, and that could leave Lance without playing time once again.

Lance is just 22 years old, and could still become a star in the league. As a result, the NFL fans savagely trolled the 49ers for looking to trade him despite giving away a lot in order to draft him in the first place.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

Joe DiBiase @SneakyJoeSports Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. https://t.co/ddOZjZq5Xn Wait a minute.... Trey Lance trade... Brock Purdy could miss the season... Sam Darnold the only healthy QB on the roster.... twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Wait a minute.... Trey Lance trade... Brock Purdy could miss the season... Sam Darnold the only healthy QB on the roster.... twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… https://t.co/8T9JnRiF1q

#J_Nickz (@Bearcats, @Bengals) @J_NicKz17 @RapSheet 🤨This is very risky since Purdy may or not be be able to play next season definitely wont be ready to play the first half of 2023-24 season. @RapSheet 🤨This is very risky since Purdy may or not be be able to play next season definitely wont be ready to play the first half of 2023-24 season.

Will Davis @DavisWill_85 @RapSheet So they ended up trading up for him for nothing lol @RapSheet So they ended up trading up for him for nothing lol

NYJ Brick 🧱 @NYJBrick @RapSheet SF needs more hate on this pick, traded 3 1st round picks for him @RapSheet SF needs more hate on this pick, traded 3 1st round picks for him

The San Francisco 49ers gave away three first-round picks in order to trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft and get Trey Lance. It will be interesting to see what they get in return if they trade Lance in the coming weeks.

There are several teams in the league that could use Lance as their quarterback, and the 49ers could cash in on whatever market value Lance has. However, considering their injury concerns over the past few seasons, trading Lance while Brock Purdy is yet to recover from his injury would be a bad idea for the 49ers.

Trey Lance would love the opportunity to redeem his career

Trey Lance: Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance entered the NFL with high expectations due to the haul that the 49ers gave away to trade him. He served as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo in his rookie season and patiently waited for his opportunity.

When given the opportunity to take over the team in the 2022/2023 NFL season, Lance, unfortunately, got hurt in the second game of the season. He ended up missing the rest of the season, and now people are already calling him a bust due to Purdy's success.

Given the situation in San Francisco, Lance would entertain a trade and start over his NFL career. He would get enough playing time elsewhere where he could display his unique skillset without being under pressure at all times.

