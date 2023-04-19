Trey Lance landing spots: Top 3 suitors for 49ers QB as Brock Purdy likely to start in 2023

Trey Lance's time with the San Francisco 49ers might be coming to an end. The 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select him, but he might find himself on a new team to start the 2023 NFL Season. Per Ian Rapoport, teams are already calling GM John Lynch about the quarterback.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. https://t.co/ddOZjZq5Xn

Rapoport tweeted:

Rapoport noted that the 49ers will likely be rolling with Brock Purdy as the starter, so which teams would benefit from making a move for the former third overall selection?

NFL teams that should call about Trey Lance

3) Houston Texans

Could Trey Lance go to the Houston Texans?

The Houston Texans aren't sold on any quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft and might not take one. If that's the case, what about one from the 2021 NFL Draft? Lance might not be as highly touted as either CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, but a move for the former 49ers starter would free them up to either select Will Anderson Jr. or trade down with a different quarterback needy team and add more assets.

2) Atlanta Falcons

Is Desmond Ridder a future star? Probably not. Is Trey Lance? Maybe. He represents more upside than Ridder does and this allows the Atlanta Falcons to get a quarterback without having to worry about trading up in the draft. They can use the pick to build around Lance and add to an offense featuring top running backs and Kyle Pitts.

1) Indianapolis Colts

Trey Lance to the Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts now have two options: go after Trey Lance or wait and see which quarterback falls to fourth overall. There's a very real chance some team trades up to three and ensures that only Will Levis is available at the fourth pick. That's less than ideal for Indianapolis. They reportedly like the athletic Anthony Richardson, so an athlete like Lance would work.

