Could Brock Purdy miss the entire 2023 season? QB delivers crushing blow to 49ers' hopes

Brock Purdy became a star with the San Francisco 49ers after he filled in for Jimmy Garoppolo last season. He was unbeaten with the 49ers and took them to the NFC Championship Game, where he eventually got hurt.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the 49ers comprehensively who were basically without a quarterback for the majority of the game. Purdy has been recovering since then, and he recently provided a gut-wrenching update about his injury.

As per Yahoo Sports, Brock Purdy claimed he’s “not really sure, honestly” whether he’ll play in 2023 as he takes it “one day at a time.” He further said:

“Just to be able to get out of the brace, move around more frequently and stuff like that — I know it sounds small, but that’s a big win,” Purdy said “That’s how I look at it: Finding little things like that to be positive about and understand you have what it takes to get back to being yourself on the field.”

The San Francisco 49ers fans fell in love with Purdy after he was able to keep their team afloat despite season-ending injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

The 49ers have made it clear that the starting quarterback's job is Purdy's to lose, and if he is healthy enough, he is expected to start the season for them. However, that could change based on performances in the training camp as well.

49ers can still contend without Brock Purdy

If Brock Purdy isn't able to recover by the time the season starts, Trey Lance could be the starting QB for the franchise. So far, Lance hasn't played enough to prove his worth to the franchise, but if he manages to perform well, he might remain as the starter.

The 49ers also signed Sam Darnold in the offseason, which certainly indicates that they will be contenders even with an injury to Purdy. It is unknown whether Darnold or Lance is the QB2 right now for the franchise, but we will get more details about it after the draft.

The 49ers have been unlucky over the past few seasons, and their fans can only hope that this time their team will finally be able to get the job done.

