“Kyle Shanahan was so thirsty” - NFL analyst slams oft-lauded 49ers head coach as team remains stuck in QB limbo

When Kyle Shanahan was hired, the San Francisco 49ers had no idea who their quarterback was going to be for the long term. Despite reaching a Super Bowl and multiple additional playoff appearances during the head coach's tenure, the future of the team at the position is as murky as it was when he was hired.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt called out the head coach over the botched swap to Trey Lance.

"Well, the origin story of the Trey Lance thing is so fascinating. Kyle Shanahan was so thirsty... like he was spitting dust. 'I need him. I have to have him'. It seemed wildly irresponsible at the time. But if you remember the context of Shanahan, they were just so close and he had a quarterback who was limited."

Will Trey Lance start for the 49ers in Week 1?

He continued, blaming the coach's high opinion of himself for steering the team into the pick:

"I think he looked around and he said, 'I'm the offensive prodigy'. And there's these Avengers types. Quarterbacks like Mahomes and Allen are all these. 'I need one of those, I need one. I can't win this thing with Jimmy. So I see this guy from North Dakota State and I'm going, I have to have him. I have to trade up to get him'. And it may end up being a cautionary tale."

- "He is so linked right now to Jordan Love... These guys who have really important jobs in the scheme of things, are both 1st round picks, but we don’t know squat about them..." @KyleBrandt on assessing the worth of Trey Lance "He is so linked right now to Jordan Love... These guys who have really important jobs in the scheme of things, are both 1st round picks, but we don’t know squat about them..."- @KyleBrandt on assessing the worth of Trey Lance https://t.co/0tzr31bRVV

Kyle Shanahan's former QB Jimmy Garoppolo prepares for second debut under Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders introduce Jimmy Garoppolo

This will not be the first time the quarterback has taken plays from Josh McDaniels. Back in 2016, he saw his first debut, in relief of Tom Brady.

McDaniels was the offensive coordinator of the unit. Now, a Super Bowl appearance and a global pandemic later, the two are back together once again with a plate full of work ahead of them.

They'll hope to unseat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs after watching them win a Super Bowl. They'll also hope to hold off the Denver Broncos under Sean Payton's new regime.

Lastly, they'll hope to supplant the Los Angeles Chargers who are coming off their first playoff appearance of the Justin Herbert era.

