Aaron Rodgers came into 2022 with many analysts braced for complaints about his receivers. This year, the same topic was addressed.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Shaun O'Hara pushed the quarterback to not kick up his feet and instead prepare with his fresh new receivers. Here's how he put it:

"He's got some young guys for the Jets, too. So there's going to be a lot more work for Aaron to do to get these guys up to speed and get them ready on game day to play fast. The one thing that I will caution people is your expectations right now for the Jets and for Aaron…"

He continued, pushing the quarterback to put in some preparation before expecting separation:

"Do you know how many 300-yard games Aaron had last year? Zero, not one. So there is some work to be done and that's part of it is he had young receivers and he didn't they weren't all on the same page. So he's got to do that. He's got to put in the time in training camp and OTAs."

Who were Aaron Rodgers' receivers last season?

No. 8 at New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

In 2022, the big offseason story was the loss of Davante Adams seemingly moments after it was announced that Rodgers would be staying. In Adams' place were rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Rodgers' offense was a shell of its former self the previous season, as not a single receiver topped 1,000 yards.

That said, Rodgers did have a couple of veterans in Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Sammy Watkins, but none of them put up major numbers.

Who are Aaron Rodgers' receivers this season?

No. 8 at New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

This year, Rodgers has access to two Packers teammates in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. In addition, he has Garrett Wilson as well as MeCole Hardman, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims.

While the changes for the quarterback were plain and obvious, he has gotten more access to previous teammates than most traded quarterbacks.

For instance, Russell Wilson didn't get a single receiver to come over with him to Denver last season. Still, will Rodgers capitalize on what many have called one of the better rosters in the AFC, especially on the defensive side of the ball?

Poll : 0 votes