The ESPN decision to fire more than 20 high-profile employees in a huge layoff last Friday continues to amuse many fans and people who work in the media.

As part of a cost-cutting initiative, it's understood by multiple reports that the broadcaster saved almost a million dollars a year with most of their former employers. In 2022, Disney reported operating profit grew 56% to $12.1 billion.

NFL and NBA fans were shocked to see some of the biggest names of the company fired in their most recent layoff. Stars like Suzy Kolber, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson and Steve Young are some of the famous personalities who don't work for ESPN anymore.

NFL YouTuber Mikerophone expressed his shock about the decision to let go some of their most-important stars in a recent video:

I did not think that this would ever happen. The decisions that are being made at this level, and the things that are being sacrificed, at this point, are mind-boggling, particularly if you're a fan of basketball or football. This is something that you want to watch, because ESPN's never going to be the same again.

Which ESPN employees were fired?

Here's a complete list of on-air talent that lost their jobs during last Friday's layoff:

Jeff Van Gundy

Jalen Rose

Keyshawn Johnson

Max Kellerman

Suzy Kolber

Chris Chelios

Matt Hasselbeck

Steve Young

Rob Ninkovich

Neil Everett

Ashley Brewer

Joon Lee

LaPhonso Ellis

Todd McShay

Jordan Cornette

Jason Fitz

David Pollack

To see so many big names leaving the broadcaster after they spent a ton of money on Pat McAfee's signing does create a little bit of doubt about the company's future. There's no information about their upcoming futures, but we should see many of them joining new companies in the near future.

It's also true that many of them have other ventures apart from their regular jobs on television, but it's never a good feeling to get fired by any means.

ESPN released a statement on the firings:

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth"

