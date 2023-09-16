The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most simple, yet successful plays in their playbook, known as the 'Tush Push'. It features their quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

The play is like a QB sneak but the Eagles line up a few more players behind Hurts to help push him forward past the line of scrimmage.

Last season, the Eagles converted 36 out of 40 QB sneaks using this strategy. The Eagles used the play again in last night's 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Not everyone is a fan of the play, including NFL senior writer/reporter Peter King. King spoke on Pro Football Talk regarding the Eagles' victory and stated that this specific play is an abomination to football.

"I am on record last year many times loudly saying it's an abomination. It's an idiotic rule. And the NFL has made , in my opinion, a terrible mistake in not legislating a rugby play out of the NFL."

He continued:

"There's only one logical reason why and that is, in the NFL rules, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. I can tell you there are signifigant, important people in the NFL that blanch every time they see this and they just shake their head.

"They think that it is somebody pushing the rules too far, but the NFL didn't push back. So they're gonna keep doing it. Good for the Eagles, I'd keep doing it too."

Here is one of Hurts' touchdowns rushed, from last night's game where the Eagles converted at the goal line using their 'Tush Push' play.

Expand Tweet

NFL decided to not ban the Eagles' 'Tush Push' play this offseason

Jalen Hurts during Philadelphia Eagles v Las Vegas Raiders

Many thought that the 'Tush Push' play would be banned from the NFL starting this season.

After many complaints that the 'Tush Push' gave an unfair advantage to offenses, the NFL considered banning the play this off-season. In March, the NFL elected to not list the 'Tush Push' play on its list of rule proposals and bylaws for the 2023 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a 94 percent conversion rate last season with the play, and are highly effective when using it.

If there is more uproar this off-season about the play with more teams complaining, then maybe next season the NFL will reconsider banning the play from the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Peter King, Pro Football Talk, and H/T Sportskeeda