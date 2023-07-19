Artificial Intelligence is becoming bigger and bigger in the world today. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have supposedly had a little fun with it. Biles used AI to generate images of her and Owens' potential babies.

An image each for a boy and a girl was generated, and Biles posted them to her Instagram story, stating that she'll take one of each.

Biles wrote:

"The girl version, already in a onesie ready for practice. So so so cute, I'll take one each."

Biles Instagram story showing the AI-generated image.

Baby fever might just be starting to hit the newly married couple, and if the AI-generated images are anything to go by, then the pair will have cute children.

Jonathan Owens looking to impress at Packers training camp

Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout

Jonathan Owens is currently gearing up for a Green Bay Packers training camp. He is coming off his best year in the NFL after playing all 17 regular season games for the struggling Houston Texans. Prior to last season, Owens' best return came in 2021, when he played seven games which included 2 starts.

As a new member of the much-vaunted Packers defense, Owens is going to have to show his worth during training camp. It is time to put his best foot forward, but it will not be easy making the 53-man roster.

It is back to business time for the 27-year-old after a whirlwind few months during which he married Biles in a lavish wedding ceremony.

With the football season just around the corner, Jonathan Owens will need to stay healthy and produce on the field during training camp to show he is worthy of a spot on the active roster.