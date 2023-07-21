Top 10 QBs in Madden 24 feat. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and more

Madden 24 is set to release next month and fans are looking forward to it. Patrick Mahomes is part of the 99-club for this year's Madden and he joins the likes of Aaron Donald, Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, and Zack Martin in the exclusive list.

People, just as they do every year, are looking forward to seeing what rating their team's quarterback has received in Madden. There are times when the rating is a spot-on representation of how the quarterback is thought of in general, and these overalls in the game are very significant.

Following the latest reports for Madden 24, the following is a list of the top 10 quarterbacks available in the game.

Top 10 QBs in Madden 24: #1. Patrick Mahomes - 99

Patrick Mahomes: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The top spot wasn't even up for any debate, as everyone knew Patrick Mahomes will be the highest-rated quarterback in this year's Madden. Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the second Super Bowl as well as the second MVP award of his career and is undoubtedly the best quarterback in the NFL.

#2. Joe Burrow - 95

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow came quite close to making successive Super Bowls but the Chiefs finally got the better of him. Nevertheless, Burrow is still the second-highest-ranked QB in Madden 24 and will be an MVP candidate in the upcoming season.

#3. Josh Allen - 94

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is the cover star for Madden 24, and also the third-highest-ranked QB in the game. Many believe that he is the second-best quarterback in real life as well, but Joe Burrow's accomplishments over the past few seasons can't be overlooked. Allen is coming off a poor season as per his standards, and he will hope to get back on track in 2023 and aim to win his first Super Bowl.

#4. Lamar Jackson - 91

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

After years of negotiation, Lamar Jackson was finally able to sign a contract extension with the Ravens. Injuries ruined his season once again last season, but he still has a 91 overall in Madden 24. However, if he manages to stay healthy next season, he will definitely be rated much higher in Madden 25. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to the Ravens will help in Jackson's growth as a passing quarterback.

#5. Jalen Hurts - 88

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last season and cemented his place as a top-5 quarterback in the league. As a result of it, he finds himself as the fift-highest overall QB in Madden 24, and that shows how vastly he improved his game last year.

#6. Justin Herbert - 87

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Justin Herbert finally made the playoffs with the Los Angeles Chargers last season, but the meltdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wildcard Round was quite shocking. He still finds himself among the top-6 QBs in Madden and will hope to become an MVP candidate in 2023.

#7. Dak Prescott - 87

Divisional Round - Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

Dak Prescott played quite well last season, and barring moments of lapses of construction he was dominant. He is an 87 overall in Madden 24, and with how the team around him is built, we expect the Cowboys QB to get further better.

#8. Aaron Rodgers - 86

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Despite a poor campaign last year, Aaron Rodgers still finds himself in the Madden 24's top-10 QB list which signifies his greatness. He will now play for the New York Jets, and there is a great chance that by this time next year, Rodgers will have a much better overall rating as expectations are set high for him in New York.

#9. Kirk Cousins - 84

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is coming off a great season on a personal level with the Minnesota Vikings and deserved to be a top 10 quarterback in Madden 24. Whether or not he will continue to play well in 2023 remains to be seen, but he finds himself in a pretty good situation to succeed with Justin Jefferson being his primary option.

#10. Tua Tagovailoa - 83

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

If not for concussions, Tua Tagovailao would have been an MVP candidate last season, while the Miami Dolphins had a shot at challenging the Chiefs in the AFC. Tagovailoa's performances last year deserved him this rating, and the Dolphins fans will hope that their quarterback remains healthy throughout the upcoming season.

Players like Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson failed to make the top-10 quarterback list in Madden 24, and their fans are extremely upset about it.