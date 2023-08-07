Which Patriots players to draft and avoid for fantasy football

Fantasy football managers know the struggle of trying to predict which Patriots players will boom or bust week by week. New England has a history of inconsistency when it comes to which receivers get targets and which running backs get handles each game. So, as we look forward to the 2023 fantasy season, here’s how you should handle drafting players in Bill Belichick’s system.

Patriots certified fantasy stars

Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson is the only player for the Patriots this year that you should be really excited about drafting. ESPN currently has him ranked as the 31st overall pick and the 13th best running back in PPR leagues, but I’d put him even higher. Last year, Stevenson was a pass-catching monster who was tough to take down when he carried the ball. He averaged 14.7 fantasy points per game, despite a slow first two weeks. Plus, he was often splitting snaps with current Buffalo Bills back Damien Harris. He’s a top 10 RB this season for me, but that could change if the Pats go after Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott as a backup.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson

Patriots players with underrated value

Mac Jones

A candidate for a third-year breakout, Jones might finally be able to sling it this year with a capable offensive coordinator again. Granted, he hasn’t been given the best tools, as he goes into another season without a solid number one (though I still have dreams of DeAndre Hopkins running out to “Crazy Train”). He is working with decent depth around him, though. Ty Montgomery is supposed to return, and Tyquan Thornton has a chance at a larger role in the offense. Jones isn’t necessarily set up for greatness yet, but taking a chance on him as a QB2 or QB3 shouldn’t be taken out of the question.

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne inexplicably saw a steep dropoff in usage from 2021 to 2022, seeing about half as much production from one year to the next. His first season in New England saw him as one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets, and I believe he can return to that status in 2023. Bill O’Brien has come in as a new offensive coordinator, which many fans hope brings more shots downfield in the passing game, where Bourne can thrive. Whatever coaching decisions kept him from playing last year might be–and should be–gone with Matt Patricia’s departure from the sidelines. Bourne is currently ranked as the 261st overall fantasy player by ESPN, so maybe consider him as your final pick.

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne

Patriots bound to bust this season

Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki

Both of these tight ends were barely playable for fantasy managers last season when they were on separate teams. Now together on a run-first offense, it seems hard to get excited about having either in your starting lineup. Henry had the benefit of Jonnu Smith being phased out of the scheme last season when it came to targets, but now he’ll have to compete with another pass-catcher at his position. I’d avoid both of these Patriots unless you’re desperate to fill a roster spot.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Serving as Jakobi Meyers’ replacement as the probable leading target for the Patriots, Smith-Schuster is one of the worst WR1’s in the league. Getting him for around the same money as Meyers had many fans confused as to why New England didn’t just keep the receiver they had in the first place. Smith-Schuster came short of a thousand receiving yards last season and hauled in just three touchdowns, and that was as Patrick Mahomes’ top wideout. Now in a similar receiver-by-committee situation but with a worse quarterback, Smith-Schuster is bound to let fantasy owners down, even by being ranked as ESPN’s 99th overall player.

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster last season on the Chiefs

