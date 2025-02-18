10 anime like Danmachi for fans to watch

If you're a fan of anime like Danmachi (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?), chances are you’re attracted to its blend of dungeon-crawling adventures, divine influences, and a protagonist striving for greatness.

Bell Cranel pursues his hero dreams in the bustling city of Orario, facing both danger and opportunities within its dungeons. Throughout the Danmachi narrative, Bell receives guidance from Hestia while entering perilous quests, during which he fights dangerous monsters and tough adversaries to become more skilled with each fight.

If you’ve finished all available episodes and are looking for something similar, don’t worry. There are plenty of anime like Danmachi that provide thrilling fantasy adventures, immersive worlds, and protagonists who strive for greatness amidst exciting challenges.

In Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions, viewers experience a fantasy realm with an emotional and realistic tone. Meanwhile, Goblin Slayer depicts an adventurer fighting deadly missions in a world where adventurer guilds function similarly to those in Danmachi. The following list features 10 anime recommendations that align with the interests of Danmachi viewers.

Log Horizon, Goblin Slayer, and 8 other anime like Danmachi for fantasy adventure fans

1) Sword Art Online (SAO)

A still from SAO (Image via A-1 Pictures)

One of the most well-known fantasy adventure anime, Sword Art Online, follows Kirito as he navigates a deadly VRMMORPG where dying in the game means dying in real life. Sword Art Online features a main character who displays similar strength to characters in anime like Danmachi as they explore a vast fantasy realm while battling dangerous dungeon enemies.

While Kirito starts off strong, his journey mirrors that of Bell Cranel’s as he faces increasingly powerful foes and grows in both strength and character. Sword Art Online offers fans of Danmachi an enjoyable blend of high-stakes combat and an expansive world filled with powerful connections between its characters.

2) Goblin Slayer

A still from Goblin Slayer (Image via White Fox Studio)

Fans of the adventurer guild and dungeon exploration in Danmachi will find great satisfaction in watching Goblin Slayer. The story follows an adventurer whose sole mission is to eradicate goblins, and similar to Bell, he grows through experience and challenges.

The dark atmosphere of Goblin Slayer shares multiple similarities with anime like Danmachi, including its team combat system, character development mechanics, and emphasis on teamwork. For fans seeking a more intense and mature take on dungeon exploration, this anime is a great pick.

3) Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions

A still from Grimgar (Images via A-1 Pictures)

People who love the RPG content of anime like Danmachi will find their emotional needs met by watching Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions. The series follows a group of unknown characters who struggle for survival in a challenging supernatural realm. Viewers are drawn into an engaging and immersive story as the anime explores the emotional response to surviving against all odds.

Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions will undoubtedly appeal to Danmachi enthusiasts who value story-building through characters because the show evokes both emotional distress and inspiring motivation throughout.

4) Log Horizon

A still from Log Horizon (Image via Studio Deen)

Unlike SAO's fatal death game format, the Log Horizon series explores the scenario of players unable to exit their MMORPG gameplay. With a narrative structure that mirrors an anime like Danmachi, this series highlights perilous journeys, party relationships, and battle planning.

The protagonist, Shiroe, functions primarily as a strategist rather than a combatant, even though the anime features captivating world-building alongside political themes. RPG enthusiasts who appreciate team dynamics among adventurers should make watching Log Horizon a priority.

5) Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World

A still from Konosuba (Image via Studio Deen)

If you enjoy the comedic elements of anime like Danmachi, then Konosuba is an absolute must-watch. Bell is committed to dungeon challenges as he strives to prove his worth, while Konosuba's Kazuma navigates a fantastical world filled with bizarre troubles and relentless bad luck.

The RPG-style setting, combined with a dysfunctional cast of characters and their never-ending misadventures, creates a perfect comedy that cleverly satirizes fantasy tropes while also delivering exciting battles and a lovable, though dysfunctional, party. For fans in search of a humorous and action-packed fantasy experience, Konosuba is the ideal choice.

6) The Rising of the Shield Hero

A still from The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Naofumi Iwatani embarks on his journey through a dangerous fantasy world as an underdog, much like Bell Cranel, who fights to carve out his place. Betrayed and shunned, he depends on sheer determination and strategy to become stronger, wielding his shield as both a weapon and a survival tool. He also uses his resolve to overcome prejudice and feelings of abandonment.

The series features adventure, character development, and party combat elements reminiscent of anime like Danmachi. If you enjoy watching a protagonist rise against overwhelming odds, this anime is a must-watch.

7) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

A still from Wistoria: Wand and Sword (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword would be a perfect watch for fans of anime like Danmachi. It focuses on Will Serfort and narrates his journey to climb the ranks in a world dominated by magic. However, unlike his peers, who possess some magical abilities, he has none and survives solely through his sword skills.

Much like Bell Cranel, he does not yield to challenging situations; he continues to train and emerges victorious. The anime is a great mix of action, adventure, and the journey of personal growth, making it highly recommendable for those who enjoyed the Danmachi themes of hard work and heroism.

8) Made in Abyss

A still from Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

If you're captivated by the dungeon-diving excitement of anime like Danmachi, then Made in Abyss elevates that concept to an entirely new level. The anime follows Riko as she embarks on a quest to explore the vast Abyss — an unknown and perilous chasm filled with both wonders and dangers. Riko ventures into the Abyss's treacherous depths alongside her robot companion Reg.

Both series feature exploration and high-stakes adventures amidst unpredictable encounters, but Made in Abyss has a distinct emotional tone due to its melancholic atmosphere. The deeper Riko and Reg descend, the greater the risks become, making this an unforgettable watch for fans of immersive fantasy worlds and thrilling expeditions.

9) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

A still from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit Studio)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime delivers a compelling blend of adventure, comedy, and world-building, making it a fantastic choice for fans of anime like Danmachi.

The fantasy story follows Rimuru Tempest as he accidentally reawakens as a weak slime in a new fictional realm. Shortly after his transformation, he discovers impressive powers while building strong relationships, which lead to the establishment of a successful kingdom.

Like Bell Cranel, Rimuru begins from humble beginnings and quickly evolves into a respected and powerful figure. If you enjoy anime that showcase an underdog protagonist rising to greatness while forming strong bonds with companions, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a must-watch.

10) The Dungeon of Black Company

A still from The Dungeon of Black Company (Image via Silver Link)

For a fresh and comedic twist on the dungeon-exploring genre, The Dungeon of Black Company offers an entertaining yet adventurous experience. While Bell aspires to be a hero, Kinji begins as a self-serving NEET before stumbling into a fantasy world where he faces severe labor under a harsh mining corporation.

Beneath its amusing mockery of typical dungeon-crawling tropes, the anime features exciting adventures alongside unique characters facing unexpected challenges. With its offbeat take on fantasy dungeon life filled with humor and action, this anime is definitely worth watching.

Final thoughts

These 10 anime like Danmachi provide the ideal watch experience for those who enjoy fantasy thrillers and protagonists who triumph against all odds. Each series distinguishes itself from the rest while still capturing the sense of adventure and connection that fans appreciate in anime like Danmachi.

Whether you crave high-stakes battles, rich world-building, or engaging character development, these anime will keep you hooked from start to finish!

