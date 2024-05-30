3 One Piece theories the Final Saga has already confirmed (& 3 that have been debunked)

One of the most exciting aspects of the Final Saga of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series thus far has been the confirmation or debunking of various One Piece theories. This has been especially frequent in recent months of the manga’s publication, with Dr. Vegapunk’s message revealing significant information about the Void Century and the series’ lore.

While not every theory has been broached thus far in the Final Saga, those One Piece theories that have been confirmed have been some of the most significant in the series. Those that have been debunked, meanwhile, have been some of the more controversial theories to emerge in the series’ community throughout its publication history.

Disclaimer: The following list contains spoilers for the One Piece manga which the anime has yet to adapt as of this article’s writing. Readers’ discretion is requested.

Imu’s possession of Uranus is latest of three One Piece theories confirmed in Final Saga

1) Imu’s possession of Uranus

The Uranus weapon seen being used in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While the official release of chapter 1116 has yet to occur as of this article’s writing, its currently available spoilers suggest that this is the latest of the many One Piece theories confirmed by the Final Saga. The theory of Imu having the last Ancient Weapon Uranus first arose in the community following his destruction of the island that the Lulusia Kingdom was on. This was done via an unseen, apparently flying weapon that fired massive red lasers at the island.

At the time, fans’ minds immediately and understandably went to Uranus for a few key reasons. The first being that it would match the geographical themes set by the other two, Pluton and Poseidon. The former is meant to be a battleship that sails on the seas, while the other can be found beneath, given that the Poseidon weapon’s power manifests in the princess of the Ryugu Kingdom, or Fishman Island. Thus, it would make sense that Uranus flies in the skies above.

However, this became the latest of many One Piece theories to be confirmed thanks to chapter 1116’s spoilers, where Dr. Vegapunk claims a portion of the Mother Flame was stolen to fuel an Ancient Weapon. This sealed the deal, as when destroying Lulusia Kingdom, Imu and the Gorosei referred to the weapon as the Mother Flame. With this in mind, it’s essentially confirmed that Imu and the Gorosei are indeed in possession of the final Ancient Weapon, Uranus.

2) The series’ world does have continents

The One Piece world's wide-open sea as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the longest-standing fan theories in the manga’s community has been the idea that the series’ world was flooded and the islands fans see are actually the peaks of mountains on continents. Many affectionately refer to this idea as the “Wind Waker” theory, a nod to the Legend of Zelda game with the same title, which uses a similar plot device to frame its world and setting.

However, it was also one of the most ridiculed One Piece theories, thanks to its lack of significant evidence. This changed with the Wano arc, which confirmed that there existed an “Ancient Wano” beneath the freshwater seas surrounding the current Wano. In turn, it was revealed that the current Wano was actually built on a plateau found on the mountain that towered over Ancient Wano.

Yet in chapter 1115, fans saw Dr. Vegapunk excitingly confirm the theory himself, revealing that sea levels rose by 200 meters during the Void Century and swallowed the world’s continents. This was further confirmed by a shot of the sea floor, which showed a fairly advanced city-like landscape being surrounded by fish, whales, and other sea creatures.

3) The Gorosei are fighters

The Gorosei members as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While not as traditionally structured or argued as other One Piece theories are, this topic was nevertheless a point of contention for many fans. It’s understandable why, up until the Final Saga’s start, fans had never seen the Gorosei leave their room in Mariejois, let alone fight anyone. However, the revelation that they were working for Imu by allowing him to control the World Government indirectly began swaying some naysayers.

Further swaying occurred when Saint Jaygarcia Saturn was shown to be on the way to Egghead Island, suggesting that he had some form of fighting capability. This was officially confirmed later on in the Egghead arc, when Saturn himself transformed into a monstrous state and began fighting the Straw Hats. Eventually, the other Gorosei also arrived and morphed into powerful, horrifying forms, confirming beyond any doubt that the Gorosei are indeed fighters.

Sabo killing Cobra and more One Piece theories already debunked by Oda in Final Saga

1) Sabo killing Cobra

Sabo as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When it was revealed during the Wano arc that something unknown had happened to Sabo, fans immediately became worried for his own safety. However, after the Wano arc’s conclusion, it was quickly revealed that Sabo had allegedly killed King Cobra Nefertari of Alabasta. While some fans immediately dismissed this, others argued for its legitimacy. The argument was that Cobra likely “betrayed” humanity and became a Celestial Dragon, which his ancestor rejected.

However, the Final Saga quickly added this idea to the list of debunked One Piece theories, revealing that Imu had killed Cobra, and Sabo was framed for it as the incident’s sole survivor. This was confirmed via a flashback, which showed these events play out, leaving no room for doubt that Sabo was innocent when it came to Cobra’s death.

2) Bonney is Kuma’s mother

Bonney as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While the Egghead arc quickly revealed Jewelry Bonney as Kuma’s daughter, One Piece theories went in a different direction with respect to their relationship. Given his “Tyrant” epithet and Bonney sneaking into the Reverie by posing as Queen Conney of the Sorbet Kingdom, fans assumed this was actually Bonney’s true identity and that Kuma was her son. Her reaction to seeing him enslaved at Mariejois and turned into a cyborg at Marineford supported this idea.

However, in reality, Kuma was Bonney’s adoptive father and began taking care of her once her biological mother Ginny passed away from Sapphire Scale disease. The full flashback revealing this then saw their lives together play out, confirming beyond any doubt that Bonney truly was a 12-year-old girl and Kuma her adoptive father. In turn, this also debunked any and all One Piece theories that portrayed their relationship as anything but the above.

3) Joy Boy and Nika are the same person

Luffy's Gear 5 (or Nika) form as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While not many formal One Piece theories argued this, it was widely accepted within the series’ community that Joy Boy and Sun God Nika were the same person. A major factor in creating this train of thought was the Wano arc’s introduction of Luffy’s Gear 5 form. As the Gorosei confirmed that Luffy’s true Devil Fruit was the Mythical Zoan Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, Zunesha referred to Luffy’s awakening of his Devil Fruit as the return of Joy Boy.

In turn, this naturally led many to assume that the two were one and the same, especially since Zunesha was said to be a former comrade of Joy Boy’s. However, chapter 1115 saw Dr. Vegapunk compare the way in which Joy Boy fought to that of “the Sun God Nika spoken of in Elbaph legend.” In other words, given that Oda is comparing Joy Boy to Sun God Nika here, it essentially confirms that the two are indeed two separate beings in the series’ history and lore.

In conclusion

While these are the most notable One Piece theories to be debunked or confirmed in the manga’s Final Saga, they’re sure to be the last ones. After all, One Piece theories are being continuously churned out by the series’ community, with recent reveals sparking a sort of renaissance among those fans who put in that work. Likewise, fans can expect to see many more proven right and wrong in the few years of serialization Oda’s series has left.

