Anime news roundup: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 key visual and Spy X Family new trailer released, Rent-a-Girlfriend third season confirmed, and more

The key visual for the second season of the world-famous anime series Jujutsu Kaisen was finally released. The image contains three pivotal characters for the development of this new season, which are Satoru Gojo, Shoko Ieiri, and Geto Suguru.

The second season of this acclaimed anime will continue with the Gojo's Past arc, which begins before the end of season one. This time, the show will focus on the time Gojo spent as a Jujutsu High student.

The cast of Exception (Image via Netflix)

Exception, Netflix’s original horror anime, has finally been given a proper release date, as well as key visuals and the first teaser about its plot. Exception will be released this coming October 13, 2022, and will be available for fans to enjoy on Netflix.

The teaser gave fans the chance to see the new cast of characters that will be introduced to us once the series is out. This is one of Netflix’s first original anime series, so fans are excited to see what the company has to offer in the horror genre.

Hitori Goto the protagonist of the series (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

The adaptation of the beloved four-panel manga series created by Aki Hamaji, Bocchi the Rock!, will premiere in just a couple of weeks. The release of this long-awaited series, supervised by CloverWorks, will take place on October 8, 2022.

Alongside the premiere announcement came a trailer and key visuals for Bocchi the Rock!’s adaptation. The trailer and key visuals gave fans a first glance at the characters we will be following throughout the series.

In other anime news, the rights to stream the anime adaptation of Daisuke Aizawa’s The Eminence in the Shadow have been acquired by the streaming platform HIDIVE. The series, licensed by Sentai Filmworks, will only be streamed via AMC Networks subsidiary OTT platform.

The anime series has announced its premiere will take place this coming October 5, 2022. However, HIDIVE has not given an official date for its release, which could imply a possible delay in the release of the series.

Loid as seen in the trailer (Image via Wit Studio)

The second trailer of the second cour of Spy X Family season one was released, which turned out to be an extended version of the first. The trailer gave fans a better understanding of the motives behind Keith Kepler’s actions, while also introducing fans to its new opening song.

In the new trailer, fans were also able to see a summary of the events that will occur in this second cour of the series. The second cour will start with the adaptation of the Doggy Crisis arc, one of the most beloved arcs in the manga series.

Shiki as seen in the show (Image via J.C. Staff)

Fans of the hit series EDENS ZERO became overjoyed when the second season of the show was officially confirmed. The news was accompanied by an official trailer, which gave fans a first look at the main antagonist of the season, Draken Joe. The season is scheduled for release in 2023.

It was also announced that the first season of the anime will be broadcasted once again. This retransmission will commence this coming October 4, 2022, on Nippon TV at 1:59 am UTC.

The image that announced season three (Image via TMS Entretainment)

The last anime news for the week involves a new season for the acclaimed series Rent-a-Girlfriend. The third season is already in production and will adapt the events of the manga from chapter 104 of volume 13.

The anime series just finished airing its second season this week. Fans were ecstatic about the release of a third season, as the second ended before the movie plot was fully resolved. The announcement was accompanied by a cute image of all the girls revealing the upcoming new season.

Episode highlights

Ashito as seen in episode 22 (Image via Production I.G)

The twenty-second episode of Ao Ashi was released this past week. Thanks to Tachibana’s improved mindset, as well as a change in tactics, Esperion were able to level the game. This was a great accomplishment for the team, something that gave fans hope for a possible victory.

Sadly, they were not able to celebrate this achievement for long, as Musashino scored against them once again. Nonetheless, fans were pleased with Ashito’s realization of what he wanted to achieve as a member of the team, scoring goals no matter his position.

Pandora's Actor as Ainz (Image via Studio Madhouse)

The eleventh episode of the fourth season of Overlord showed Ainz’s plan to counter the Cocytus charge against the Re-Estize Kingdom. The ruler sent Albedo and Pandora’s Actor in disguise to fight the Red-Drop members.

The episode also introduced fans to the Platinum Dragon Lord Tsa. This mighty enemy had a fierce fight against Pandora’s Actor, who was disguised as Ainz. He now believes himself to be superior to the Magic Kingdom ruler, which may prove to be a fatal mistake later on.

Will Maou fight this new enemy? (Image via Studio White Fox)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season two had its tenth episode released this past week. The episode featured Emma looking for signs of her mother’s presence on Earth, while Maou tried to purchase a new TV.

Unfortunately, a new threat started lurking around, Raguel the Watcher. His true motives for appearing on earth are still unknown, although fans believe he may be looking to fight Maou or kidnap Alas Ramus.

Summertime Rendering episode 23 was also released this past week, which revealed Shinde betrayed his partner Haine. Not only that, but he also took the fight to their homeland, Tokoyo.

To win against his former ally, Haide teamed up with Shinpei, Ushio, and Ryuunosuke. Even though our heroes are aware that Shide’s body can be destroyed, the villain appears to be invincible, seeing as he is acting as if nothing has happened.

Anko as seen in episode 11 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The eleventh episode of Call of the Night marked the first appearance of Anko Uguisu, a private detective investigating the location of Akihito Akiyama. The woman sees Yamori as a valuable source of intel for her investigation, meaning she will have many more interactions with the boy in the future.

The episode also revealed that Akira was attacked by the school teacher fans were told disappeared ten years ago. The man turned out to be a vampire, as revelation that served as a wake-up call for Yamori. Until that point, the boy was unaware of the ability vampires had to turn humans against their will.

Mizuhara as seen in the show (Image via TMS Entretainment)

The season finale of Rent-a-Girlfriend’s second season was also released this past week. Mizuhara was unable to obtain the role she auditioned for, which made her reminisce about the time she spent with her grandfather, remembering his encouraging words.

Kazuya started crowdfunding to create a movie for Mizuhara to star in. As stated earlier, the third season of the series has already been announced. The resolution of this small movie arc will be revealed to fans when the third season is released.

Takina saving Chisato (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Lycoris Recoil episode 11 fans were able to see Takina deflecting from the D.A. to go save Chisato from Majima’s trap. Meanwhile, the blonde girl tried her best to fight Majima in the dark, which proved exponentially more difficult than she expected.

The green-haired man was revealed to have superhuman hearing, a skill that allows him to use sound to navigate any space. At the last second, Takina arrived to aid her best friend in this final showdown.

Nami as seen in episode 1032 (Image via Toei Animation)

The Onigashima raid continued in One Piece episode 1032. Fans were able to witness the multiple battles that are occurring inside Kaido’s castle. Cat Viper is now heading to the Live Floor, where Chopper is fighting Perospero and Queen. Sanji made an appearance once again, as he was tasked with protecting Zoro as he rested.

Fans also saw Luffy getting tired of Kaido’s constant taunts. Still, the main focus of the episode was Nami, who became enraged with Ulti after the woman attacked Otama. Nami retaliated, which implies that a battle between her and Ulti is about to start.

The show is getting darker (Image via Studio Lerche)

During Classroom of the Elite season two, episode eleven Ryuuen targeted Koenji believing this will help him finish Class 1-D’s mastermind, Kiyotaka. The boy attacked Arisu Sakayanagi, who was saved by Hashimoto.

Ryuuen lastly resorted to torturing Karuizawa, thinking this would finally lure out the mastermind. Fans of the series have been speculating about Ryuuen’s coldhearted and ruthless personality for quite some time.

This episode confirmed all the theories about how cruel the young man can be when he wants to obtain something.

Anya and her family will soon return (Image via Wit Studio)

Many exciting new series have either been announced or given official release dates. Fans were also able to enjoy new trailers, key visuals, and soundtracks from some of the most awaited anime of this upcoming Fall 2022 season.

Series like Rent a Girlfriend have concluded their current season, while Lycoris Recoil is almost over. However, fans will still be able to enjoy the amazing series that are far from being over. We hope this brief recap helped busy anime fans catch up with the latest and most important anime news of the past week.

