Manga News Roundup: Hunter X Hunter manga returns after four years, Sasuke Retsuden is released, and much more

After seven days of excitement and some thrilling manga news, the week has finally ended. Over the last seven days, manga fans have seen the return of a long-awaited series and the release of a Naruto spinoff.

There was also a bit of tragic news concerning some beloved series. Some were nearing their end, while others were put on break for a couple of months. Below, you will find a compilation of the most important news and chapter recaps from last week.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for various manga series.

Saitama became an A-Class hero in One Punch Man, Tokyo Revengers will end in November and some more manga news

It is almost time to say goodbye (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Last week was sad for fans of the Tokyo Revengers manga as the date for the final chapter of the series was finally announced. Inside Chapter 274, fans can find a page announcing that the series will conclude in four weeks.

Chapter 274 also confirmed that the series will not take a break until the series has ended. The end of Takemichi’s journey is almost upon us, which has caused havoc among fans of Ken Wakui’s manga.

Gon and Killua have finally returned (Image via Shueisha)

Last week, the Hunter X Hunter manga returned to Shueisha’s Shonen Jump Magazine after almost four years. Sadly, the people working at Shueisha decided to give Jujutsu Kaisen and Black Clover a break at the same time.

The aforementioned series will return to the magazine in next week’s volume, which will be released on October 31 in Japan. Hunter X Hunter will continue to be published, as the author confirmed that the manga is ready up to Chapter 400.

Fans will have a chance to meet their favorite manga creator soon (Image via Hajime Isayama, Kodansha)

The creator of the acclaimed manga series Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, will be attending the Anime NYC convention that will take place this coming November. The official social media accounts for the convention and the executives at Kodansha confirmed his attendance a few days ago.

On November 18, 2022, Isayama will host an autograph signing event for fans of the series who wish to meet him. The next day, the creator will be part of a panel to discuss his manga series.

Igari vs Toba (Image via Akita Shonen)

Earlier this month, on October 1, 2022, the beloved wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. To pay his respects to the famous athlete, the creator of the Baki the Grappler manga, Keisuke Itagaki, decided to release a special epilog for Kanji Igari. This character was inspired by the late wrestler, which is why the author found it appropriate to give him a proper ending.

The special epilog will be released in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine volume 48. This volume will become available this coming October 27, 2022. The company also released nine chapters of Baki The Grappler Gaiden on their website Manga Cross. These chapters contain the fight between Kanji Igari and Mount Shohei Toba.

The series will return in a couple of months (Image via Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha)

The famous manga series To Your Eternity will take a hiatus before commencing its final arc on January 25, 2023. While the announcement has not been officially made, many trusted sources in the community have reported that the series is not being printed.

As the series finishes its Modern Day arc, manga creator Yoshitoki Oima is preparing to take a well-deserved break. The series will likely be over by next year, as the Future arc that will begin publication in January is the last one.

Fans cannot wait to read ONE's new manga (Image via Shueisha)

Tomohiro (or ONE), the creator of One Punch Man and Mob Psycho, will release a new manga called Versus this coming November 26. Trusted leakers like Shonenleaks have reported that ONE is responsible for creating the story for the new series, Versus.

Not much is known about this upcoming series, although a small summary was published on social media. Versus will tell the story of a tournament between 47 brave heroes and 47 powerful demons to determine the fate of humanity.

Will there be any news about Jujutsu Kaisen? (Image via Shueisha)

A couple of days ago, the schedule for the upcoming Jump Festa 2023’s Super Stages was leaked online. While most fans were ecstatic with the news, the Jujutsu Kaisen and Black Clover communities were particularly interested.

The Black Clover Super Stage will bring many famous voice actors together to commemorate the release of the new movie Sword of the Wizard King. Fans will also find Super Stages for series like Demon Slayer, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and many others.

Chapter recaps

Yoru fighting Yuko (Image via Shueisha)

The Chainsaw Man manga series released Chapter 107 at the beginning of last week. In this exciting chapter, fans had the chance to witness the fight between Yoru and Yuko. The latter used the powers of the Justice Devil to punish anyone she deemed a bad guy, causing chaos in the school.

Yoru tried to stop her but was overpowered due to her powers being diminished. The Devil Hunting club made an appearance, demonstrating their impressive skills. Sadly, they, too, were defeated. In the end, Yoru gave control of the body back to Asa, who devised a plan that immensely frightened Yuko.

Kazutora as seen in the series (Image viaKen Wakui, Kodansha)

Mikey and Takemichi had a serious discussion about the Dark Impulses in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274. The chapter began by revealing that the curse the original time-leaper put on Shinichiro was the cause of the Dark Impulses. The chapter also explains that Kazutora was afflicted with violent desires, which is why he attacked and killed Shinichiro.

The chapter went on to show Takemichi asking Mikey to stop keeping the Dark Impulses inside. Mikey was scared, as he could seriously harm his friend if he allowed the violent impulses to take control. Takemichi assured Manjiro that he would be okay, so the blonde listened and allowed the Dark Impulses to control his body.

Eida, Daemon, and Amado (Image via Shueisha)

Eida and Dameon arrived at Konoha in the Boruto manga Chapter 74. Once the siblings and Amado exited the train that took them to the village, the young woman flew away. Meanwhile, Boruto and Kawaki were arguing about their mission to live with Eida and Daemon.

Outside the Uzumaki siblings’ new home, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Team 10 were waiting for Eida to arrive. When the android looked at them, everyone fell in love with her except Sarada and Shikadai. As the androids entered their new home, Daemon proceeded to attack Boruto and Kawaki. Once the boys woke up, Shikamaru told them that Amado was ready to reveal his secrets.

Saitama destroying a robot (Image via Shueisha)

After a long wait, One Punch Man Chapter 172 was finally released. The chapter continued immediately after Saitama encountered Black Sperm and Rover. The hero reluctantly agreed to let them live with him for a while. As the hero spoke with the former villains, a Hero Association representative told rich civilians about the luxury apartments they were selling.

The man told potential customers about their top-of-the-line robots that would always keep them safe. Saitama arrived at the new apartment complex and was attacked by the aforementioned robots for being with two monsters. The bald hero quickly destroyed the machines. It was also revealed that Saitama was finally promoted to be an A-Class hero.

Sasuke using his Rinnegan (Image via Shueisha)

The first chapter of the new spinoff series, Sasuke Retsuden, was released out of nowhere, to the delight of fans. The series began with Sasuke heading to a strange land called Redaku. The Uchiha wanted to find a cure for the strange illness afflicting Naruto. Once there, he came across a woman named Lyla and her mother, Kail.

The latter owned an antique shop, where Sasuke found a book that hinted at the cure being in a place called Tatar Observatory. The observatory was being used as a prison, so Sasuke pretended to be a prisoner to enter. The facility director was a man named Zansul, who had control over a weird creature named Meno.

The manga has finally come back (Image via Shueisha)

After four years without a new chapter, the Hunter X Hunter manga series began with Chapter 391. The battle for succession between the Heil-Ly and Xi-Yu kept going, with both families fighting against each other for control.

Quorolle and Trevelares headed to speak with Morena Prudo. They believed the woman could advise them on how to take down Hinrigh. Meanwhile, Zakuro and Lynch continued their search for Hisoka.

Shoji without his mask (Image via Shueisha)

The war between Heroes and Villains continued with the recent release of My Hero Academia Chapter 370. The chapter begins with a flashback to Spinner’s past, revealing the horrible treatment mutants face in Hero Society. Back in the present, an army of mutant civilians attacked Jaku’s Central Hospital, inspired by their love for Spinner.

The chapter revealed that AFO gave the lizard-like villain many Quirks to aid him in his quest to save Kurogiri. Before Spinner could attack, Shoji made himself known, stopping the man with consecutive punches. The young hero claimed that he would not forgive the rioters if they harmed anyone innocent.

Law fighting Blackbeard (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece Chapter 1064 was only released a few hours ago. The Blackbeard and Heart Pirates engaged in an all-out battle to see who was superior. Despite Marshall and his crew's power, Law and his friends proved to be just as strong. As the two pirate crews fought, Akainu received a call alerting him of the ongoing conflict.

Due to Bonney's power, Luffy, Jimbe, Bonney, and Chopper all turn into either older or younger versions of themselves. The woman explained how the World Government forced her father, Kuma, to partake in a cloning experiment. The rest of the Straw Hat crew was taken to the main building of Egghead Island by Lilith. Shaka could be seen making a deal with Monkey D. Dragon.

Final thoughts

The mutants caused havoc in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

This past week was incredibly exciting for manga fans all over the world. The return of Hunter X Hunter made this week worth it for millions of fans who had been waiting for this moment. The revelation that the manga will not go on break for at least another week has caused many fans an immeasurable amount of happiness.

Last week also brought many thrilling adventures for our heroes to partake in. The battle against the Justice Devil is nearing its climax, Blackbeard realizes how foolish he was to challenge Law, and Mikey is ready to fight Takemichi one last time. Next week will most likely be extremely entertaining for manga fans.

Poll : 0 votes