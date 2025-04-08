My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 review: Kinema Citrus' production does justice to Miyo Saimori's bittersweet victory

Under the production of Kinema Citus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 came out on March 31, 2025. Titled Feelings Beyond Dreams, the episode explored the complex dynamics between Miyo Saimori and Naoshi Usui, as they finally confronted each other. Miyo wanted to show Naoshi the true path her mother would have liked the man to tread on. However, Naoshi had other ideas.

He fully embraced his own ideals, believing them to be the absolute truth. Naoshi Usui's fascination with chaos stemmed from his tragic past, where he not only lost the love of his life (Sumi Usuba) but also his identity. As a result, he remained unwavered by Miyo Saimori's words. That said, the destiny had something else written for the female protagonist.

Sumi's visage descended to the dream realm and relieved Naoshi from his role as her "sword." Even though Naoshi still rejected that ideal version of the world presented by Sumi, somewhere deep inside, he finally felt lost. That's why Naoshi lost his usual fervor after escaping from the dream world. He truly felt at peace after being pierced by Arata Usuba's bullet.

Even though Miyo Saimori couldn't show the man the right way, she could change the gears of fate and save the ones dear to her. Undoubtedly, Kinema Citrus has done a decent job of exploring these dynamics in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12, which this article will discuss in detail.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 review: Exploring Naoshi Usui and Miyo Saimori's dynamics, Kinema Citrus' production

Naoshi Usui in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

From the onset, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 presented fans with a fascinating premise - Naoshi Usui vs. Miyo and Kiyoka Kudo. However, as the episode commenced, it was revealed how Naoshi wanted to punish Miyo for not reflecting on herself. Interestingly, he chose to harm Kiyoka Kudo - the man Miyo loved the most. Perhaps he wanted to teach the girl a lesson about what happens in an unforgiving world.

The series has already shown Naoshi Usui's tragic past, where he witnessed his parents' death, and lost his love (Sumi Usuba). Therefore, Naoshi Usui has always known what pain truly is. That's why the Gifted Communion leader wanted to make Miyo feel the same. He wanted to show her despair without raising a finger at her. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12, Naoshi Usui wanted to Miyo by his side to create his utopian world.

He wanted a world where everyone would be bestowed with Supernatural Abilities. That way, no discrimination would ever arise. However, Miyo Saimori was against this power struggle. She abhorred supernatural powers in the first place, as they always brought pain to her. From her childhood, she was exposed to the concept of supernatural powers and it shaped her life.

Miyo Saimori, as seen in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Since she lacked them in her childhood, Miyo's biological father and stepmother brutally treated her. However, that didn't mean that Miyo would tread on Naoshi Usui's path marked with treachery. Rather, she only wanted to live a peaceful life with her lover, Kiyoka Kudo. At the same time, Miyo wanted to show Naoshi a better path - something her mother would have liked.

After witnessing her mother, Sumi Usuba (later Saimori) and Naoshi Usui's past through her dreamsight powers, Miyo was convinced that the latter's path was filled with errors. Her mother would have never approved of Naoshi's actions. That's what she desperately desired to show Naoshi Usui. However, the gears of fate had other ideas.

She could helplessly watch Naoshi Usui plunge her fiancé into a terrifying nightmare loop in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12. Interestingly, at that moment, Miyo had a revelation. She confronted another vision where she saw Naoshi and Arata Usuba ending each other's lives. Miyo never wanted Naoshi Usui to die. Likewise, Arata Usuba had always been her family, even though he had seemingly "betrayed" her expectations by joining Naoshi's forces.

Arata Usuba in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, the vision in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 had opened Miyo's eyes, who knew what she had to do. When Kiyoka Kudo was reeling in despair, Miyo unleashed her Dream Sight powers and replaced the nightmarish scape with a pleasant dreamland.

After momentarily changing Kiyoka's destiny, she confronted Naoshi inside the dreamscape. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 saw Miyo slap Naoshi Usui. She implored him to stop treading on such a treacherous path and hurting others. However, Naoshi countered her by saying that she has also hurt many people to get there.

Yet, Naoshi was wrong. Miyo's reason to hurt others (mainly the Gifted Communion members) is the polar opposite of Naoshi's, who only desired to create a utopian world. Naoshi Usui knew that his version of the narrative was flawed in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12. Yet, he chose to embrace that flawed narrative.

Miyo and Naoshi Usui (Image via Kinema Citrus)

That's why Miyo Saimori's words were unable to reach Naoshi's ears. The Gifted Communion leader was fixated with his own desires. Kinema Citrus had perfectly portrayed Miyo and Naoshi's confrontation, with sublime animation, OSTs, and key frames. The direction of the episode was on point, elevating Miyo and Naoshi's characters to the next level.

When all seemed lost, Sumi's visage arrived at the dreamscape in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12. Sumi disapproved of Naoshi's actions as it hurt her family. Yet, she knew that Naoshi was her family too. That's why, she relieved him of his duties as her "sword." Notably, Naoshi had offered her life to protect Sumi. Since he couldn't have her, he wanted to destroy such a world.

Hence, with Sumi relieving him of his duties, a spark inside Naoshi extinguished. He broke himself free from the dreamscape and returned to reality. Meanwhile, Miyo was stuck in another dream world. Back in the present, Naoshi wanted to demonstrate his powers at Kiyoka again, but he failed.

Miyo and Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Citrus)

At that moment, Arata Usuba pointed his gun at Naoshi Usui, who threw his dagger at him. Fortunately, the dagger barely wounded Arata, while his gunshot penetrated Naoshi's chest. In his final moments, Naoshi Usui was finally freed from his burden. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 saw the man confront a vision where he walked with Sumi to the afterlife.

On the other hand, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 explored Miyo Saimori's bittersweet feelings. While she was glad that Kiyoka and Arata were safe, she regretted not being able to change Naoshi Usui's ways. She abhorred the power concepts and the supernatural abilities, even though she changed the gears of the future with them.

Kinema Citrus' wonderful production perfectly captured Miyo's moments from the original light novel. With crisp and clear animation, the episode delivered an enriched narrative to fans. Moreover, the episode featured lots of action sequences between Naoshi Usui and Kiyoka.

Conclusion

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 was a visually stunning spectacle, featuring moments of intrigue and emotion. From Miyo Saimori's confrontation with Naoshi to Kiyoka Kudo's battle against the Gifted Communion leader, Kinema Citrus studios injected life into every moment with sheer precision.

