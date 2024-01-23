My Hero Academia: 10 times Deku's heroism did more harm than good

My Hero Academia is one of the best shounen anime series of the modern era featuring a plot that revolves around heroes. One of those heroes is Izuku Midoriya (Hero name: Deku) whose hero journey didn't start well as he was born with no powers (quirk) and had to face emotional trauma because of that.

However, he received the quirk of All Might, the strongest hero of that time, and was able to fulfill his dream of becoming a hero. It must be noted that All Might's power is explosive, due to which Deku has to face some consequences while getting used to this power.

These consequences involve him getting seriously injured and sometimes destroying buildings while using All Might's extremely powerful quirk, "One for All." So, as heroic as Deku might be, sometimes the consequences of using his quirk are not good.

My Hero Academia: Deku's negligence during the Entrance Exams, Sports Festival, and 8 other times when his powers caused more damage than his spirit as a hero

1) Saving Uraraka during the entrance exams

Deku versus the giant robot (Image via Bones)

During the starting episodes of My Hero Academia, when Deku just got his new quirk from All Might. He went to the Entrance Exams of U. A. High School with his new quirk without undergoing any training on how to use it.

As the exam was about to end, Deku saw Uraraka stuck under the debris, as a big robot was about to step on her. On a whim, he launched his quirk powers for the first time, destroying the robot and most of its limbs.

Although this was the start of Deku's journey as a hero, his right hand and both legs were fractured. The training facility was also damaged during this as no one expected a student to destroy such a humungous robot. His sense of heroism was commendable, but it was overkill considering the situation.

2) Deku and Uraraka versus Bakugo and Ida during the battle trails

Deku vs Bakugo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

After Deku was selected as a student at U. A. High School, his class (Class A) was assigned to different teams to face off against one another. This test happened during My Hero Academia Season 1, and its purpose was to analyze the teamwork capability of each student. Unfortunately, Deku's first match was against Bakugo, who belittled Midoriya.

As their battle was about to reach a climax in favor of Bakugo, Midoriya surprised the latter with a cheeky attack with his quirk and won. But the damages during this battle were worse than the entrance exam, as Deku's left arm was about to be permanently damaged.

The training facility was also damaged as the building in which Deku fought Bakugo was blown away by his quirk. This could have been settled without Deku risking his life, but his sense of heroism never settled for less.

3) Deku and All Might vs Wolfram

Deku using his Full Gauntlet (Image via Bones)

This took place during the My Hero Academia Movie 1: Two Heroes (as the movies of this season are canon) when Deku accompanied All Might during his visit to an old friend named Dave.

During a big event in Dave's research facility, some people invaded the place and threatened Dave to hand over the "quirk amplification device," which he had developed recently. Fortunately, All Might and Deku went against Wolfram, the leader of these bandits, and destroyed the quirk amplification device alongside the villain.

Dave's research facility was almost completely demolished, but Midoriya's "full gauntlet" broke during the fight against Wolfram. These gauntlets helped Deku in controlling his quirk's explosive power. Even though these gauntlets are not needed by him currently, these would have helped him avoid damage at the time.

4) Deku versus Todoroki during the U.A. Sports Festival Fighting Tournament

Deku versus Todoroki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Midoriya versus Todoroki is one of the best fights of My Hero Academia. It happened in My Hero Academia Season 2 during the Sports Festival Tournament. Midoriya provoked Todoroki to use his quirk against him as the latter was reluctant to use the power he inherited from his father.

Todoroki eventually used these powers and attacked Midoriya without holding back, and Midoriya returned the favor by following suit. The match ended with Todoroki winning as Midoriya was knocked out of the ring. The casualties during this fight were not only seen on Midoriya's body but the entire fighting arena as well.

This time, Midoriya's whole body was fractured, and he was in a miserable state after the battle. The battle would have ended on a simple note if Midoriya hadn't provoked Todoroki. But this pulled Todoroki out of his shell, and he accepted his other power as his own.

5) Deku vs Muscular during the invasion on the training ground arc

Deku versus Muscular as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

This fight happened during My Hero Academia Season 3, when Class A went on a trip to another training site. Midoriya went against a strong villain named Muscular, who used the power of his non-stop multiplying muscles to save Kota, the little boy of this facility.

When Midoriya was at death's door, the little boy used his immature quirk to distract the villain. This gave Deku a chance to counter the villain's muscles with his quirk, which had an output of 1 million. The villain was defeated, and the little boy was saved.

During this fight, Midoriya crossed the output limit for his quirk, which resulted in him having fractured arms throughout the arc. A part of the mountain was also destroyed during their fight.

6) Deku and Bakugo versus Nine

Bakugo (left) and Deku (right) using One for All (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia Movie 2: Heroes Rising might be the most controversial movie of this franchise as it featured Midoriya sharing his quirk powers with Bakugo. The movie takes place on an island where Class A has been sent on a safety program.

But a villain has had his eyes on this land because of his evil plans to eradicate weak quirks. This villain was Nine, and the central trio of My Hero Academia (Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki) finds where he is staying. They go there to fight him as Midoriya and Bakugo's tag team defeat this evil villain for good.

As mentioned before, Madoriya shared "One for All" with Bakugo during his battle with nine. This caused Bakugo to face the consequences that Midoriya had been facing from the start (body fracture), but Bakugo made it out alive. Midoriya's quirk was about to vanish as he transferred his powers to Bakugo, but fortunately, the transfer wasn't complete, which resulted in Midoriya retaining his quirk powers.

7) Deku versus Overhaul during the Shie Hassaikai Raid Arc

Deku's amplified quirk due to Eri (Image via Bones)

One of the most emotional fights in My Hero Academia might be the fight in which Midoriya fought against Overhaul to save Eri. Overhaul had kidnapped Eri for personal uses that involved manufacturing "quirk nullification tablets." The fight happened during My Hero Academia Season 4.

With the help of some professional heroes and Midoriya, the crisis was soon averted. This battle between Overhaul's squad and the heroes took place in Overhaul's research facility, which was located in the middle of the city. Midoriya pulled no brakes while beating Overhaul, as his quirk was being continuously amplified by Eri.

Due to this, not only was Overhaul's facility obliterated, but a big part of the city was also destroyed. Midoriya's heroic spirit helped him save an innocent girl from torture, but he ended up destroying the city to achieve this.

8) Deku's quirk awakening during Class A versus Class B

Deku awakening his quirk (Image via Bones)

During My Hero Academia Season 5, Class A went against Class B for a reevaluation test to find out how much the student's abilities had grown. During this test, Neito (a Class B student) provoked Midoriya, which released the innate powers of One for All. Deku went berserk after this power awakened, as he had no control over it.

Fortunately, with the help of Uraraka and Shinso, he calmed down and carried on with the exam. Not much was damaged during this rampage, but Deku's new awakened power (Blackwhip) was potentially about to kill some Class B students. Uraraka also risked her life by latching onto Deku, but Shinso's quirk nullification saved the day.

9) Deku versus Tomura during the Paranormal Liberation War Arc

Deku (left) fighting Tomura (right) (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia Season 6 was the highlight season of this series, as the villains stopped holding back and attacked without any limits. During this, a fight between Midoriya and Tomura (the main antagonist of My Hero Academia) takes place, as Tomura belittles the lives he has taken.

This caused Deku to do berserk as he charged at Tomura with the full ability of his quirk, risking the chances of his death. Unfortunately, Tomura escaped, and Deku was left with a fully fractured body. He did not move one muscle and was seen sitting around during the rest of the fight.

10) Deku versus Class A during the Dark Hero Arc

Deku versus Class A in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Following the fight with Tomura, Deku knew Tomura was after One for All, his quirk. So, he abandoned U. A. High School and went rogue to safeguard his friends from any possible danger.

In the second part of My Hero Academia Season 6, Deku was stopped by his class A as they were worried he was pushing himself too much. But Deku had no second thoughts and decided to escape his class by fighting them.

Although this fight wasn't too serious, Deku was at his wits' end and hardly had any power to fight because he hadn't eaten anything for the past few days. In the end, Deku was saved by his friends and taken back to U. A. High School.