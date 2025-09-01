Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 review: TMS Entertainment brilliantly orchestrates Akao’s character reveal by giving Akira center stage

  • home icon
By Dishani Dutta
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:44 GMT
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 review (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 review (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Released on Monday, September 1, 2025, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 raises the tension even further as the transfer exam enters its third stage. TMS Entertainment’s brilliant production not only expands on past arcs tied to veterans like Sakamoto and Akao but also highlights the newer generation, including Akira, Shin, and Toramaru.

The narrative intensifies with Slur’s schemes. All these plot threads are brought together through polished direction that balances intensity, character depth, and seamless storytelling and makes for a thoroughly engaging viewing experience.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 review: TMS Entertainment's precise direction elevates the stakes with seamless delivery

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 summary

Sakamoto and the others as the exam&#039;s third stage begins (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Sakamoto and the others as the exam's third stage begins (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8, titled Exam, Stage Three, adapts chapters 62 to 64 and opens with Kanaguri surviving his fall. Though alive, his camera is broken, leaving him discouraged about continuing as an examiner. Meanwhile, the other administrators worry that too many candidates have already been eliminated. Thus, they discuss making the next test easier.

At that moment, three new special recommendation candidates, Kaji, Toramaru, and Shinaya, arrive to participate in the third stage. Toramaru, a devoted fan of the legendary ex-hitman Sakamoto, makes Shin and Sakamoto even more cautious about keeping their identities hidden. Meanwhile, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 also confirms Slur's plans to recruit new members from the JCC.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 then starts the third exam stage, Team Strategy Tag Tail. Candidates are divided into teams of three and must protect their own colored tails while stealing those of others over three days. Sakamoto is grouped with Akira and Kill Baby, while Shin and Mafuyu team up with Kaji.

New examinees, Kaji, Toramaru, and Shinaya (Image via TMS Entertainment)
New examinees, Kaji, Toramaru, and Shinaya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Shin is determined to prove himself and takes this as a chance to catch up to Sakamoto. He even manages to score a tail early, but his team soon draws Toramaru’s attention. Meanwhile, parting ways with Shin leaves Sakamoto emotional. As Sakamoto’s team relaxes by a lakeside, the former assassin asks Akira about her training, impressed by her abilities.

Akira reveals that she freezes when directly facing opponents. Their chat ends abruptly as they fall into a trap by an enemy team. Sakamoto protects his teammates. Akira narrowly escapes and tries to free the other two. But as the enemies approach, she freezes up.

Torn between her reluctance to hurt others while wanting to protect her friends, she remembers someone from her past. Suddenly, Akira finds the determination to protect her close ones. Something shifts in her. She takes down the enemy leader with precise, swift moves, appearing like a different person altogether.

Sakamoto, Akao, and Nagumo (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Sakamoto, Akao, and Nagumo (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Before she can finish off the others, Sakamoto breaks free from the trap and stops her, jolting her out of her assassin trance. Akira admits she didn’t want to hurt anyone; she only followed the "path" she suddenly saw to save her friends.

This revelation triggers Sakamoto’s memory of his old classmate, Akao, who also spoke of seeing a similar "path" to kill targets. When Sakamoto asks Akira’s full name, she reveals it to be Akira Akao. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 ends with the revelation that Akira is related to Sakamoto and Nagumo’s former classmate, the three of whom were the top assassins of their class.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8: Production and execution: A review

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 heightens the excitement as the JCC Transfer Exam grows even more intense with the arrival of three new examinees. Under Taku Kishimoto’s script and Masaki Watanabe’s direction, Yuto Suzuki’s manga receives another faithful and elevated entry from TMS Entertainment.

The narrative carries a tense, more serious tone while still weaving in the signature Sakamoto Days humor. The JCC Infiltration Arc gains momentum as Toramaru, Kaji, and Shinaya make their entrance. Toramaru’s fixation on the legendary ex-assassin raises the stakes, forcing both Sakamoto and Shin to tread carefully to keep their identities concealed.

Toramaru in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Toramaru in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

With Sakamoto and Shin split apart, the stage is set for Shin’s personal growth. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 sets Shin’s clash with Toramaru, a pivotal development symbolizing a duel between two Sakamoto fans, one clinging to the old, ruthless killer, and the other respecting the man he has become, a warm family man.

On the other side, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 shines a light on Akira, who finally reveals her true potential. The revelation that she is connected to Akao, Sakamoto, and Nagumo’s former comrade and one of the most talented assassins of their JCC days adds intrigue around both Akao and Akira’s roles. This connection teases future exploration of Akao’s character, her significance to the past, and her influence on the story moving forward.

At the same time, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 confirms that Slur has begun targeting promising young assassins from the JCC. This subtle yet key reveal points toward inevitable clashes between Sakamoto’s group and Slur’s growing schemes.

Akira as she engages the enemies (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Akira as she engages the enemies (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Episode 8 balances all these plot threads with careful pacing and polished storytelling. Every plot develops seamlessly under TMS Entertainment’s skilled production, maintaining a sense of constant thrill. Animation remains top-tier as always, with careful attention to detail. Dynamic shot composition and clever use of lighting and colors enhance critical moments further.

The episode excels with voice performances as well, with spot-on performances that elevate each character. Jin Aketagawa’s sound direction enhances every clash and comedic beat, while Yuki Hayashi’s music heightens both intensity and emotion.

Final thoughts

Toramaru with her Sakamoto keyring (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Toramaru with her Sakamoto keyring (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 delivers another enticing entry that raises the anticipation further. The JCC infiltration arc gains momentum with Akao’s introduction, Akira’s hidden potential brought to light, the arrival of new examinees, and Slur’s growing presence behind the scenes.

Each of these developments flows seamlessly into the next, creating a smooth continuation that keeps the second cour engaging and delivers another entertaining watch.

